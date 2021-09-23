PAVmed Subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics, Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Canaccord Genuity LLC will act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BTIG, LLC and Needham & Co., LLC will act as co-lead managers for the proposed offering.

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (“PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, and its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”), announced yesterday that Lucid has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Lucid Diagnostics intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "LUCD.”

About PAVmed and Lucid

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company with a diversified product pipeline addressing unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device. Its GI Health division also includes the complementary EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus Technology. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Its Minimally Invasive Interventions division markets its CarpX Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Other divisions include Infusion Therapy (PortIO Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device and NextFlo Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support).