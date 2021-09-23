Good Gaming, Inc. Reaches Significant Milestone By Completing Its Legal Review For The Game Documentation For Its First To Market NFT Game MicroBuddies

The MicroBuddies Official Game Documentation gives a comprehensive look into the areas of the Genesis Event, Species, Traits, GOO production, GOO Tokenomics, Replication, Apoptosis, Yield Farming, and how to acquire MicroBuddies. The Game Documentation also addresses changes to the GOO token designed to link GOO tokens with MicroBuddies to enhance gameplay and address certain legal risks.

Kennett Square, PA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company") CEO David B. Dorwart is pleased to announce the Company has reached a significant milestone by completing its legal review for its MicroBuddies Game Documentation and the Company's intent to launch its first-to-market NFT game on the Polygon blockchain.

The Official Game Documentation is now available at: https://docs.microbuddies.io .

As previously reported, the Company has grown increasingly concerned with systemic issues related to significant gas fees, sometimes amounting to several hundred dollars per transaction, along with wait times to purchase NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain that would likely impact gameplay. These issues have raised serious concerns regarding the viability of using the Ethereum blockchain for MicroBuddies given concerns about accessibility and cost.

As such, the Company is excited to announce its plan to use Polygon for the mainnet launch of MicroBuddies. Polygon is a protocol for building Ethereum-compatible blockchains and is a ­­­­secure and lower-cost alternative to Ethereum's escalating gas fees and wait times. Polygon's PoS (proof of stake) blockchain will offer secure transactions for pennies while effectuating transactions in seconds.

Polygon's architecture consists of a four-layer system composed of the Ethereum layer, a security layer, the Polygon networks layer, and an execution layer designed to be an entire platform for launching interoperable blockchains. This design seeks to address some of Ethereum's major limitations, including high transaction costs and low throughput, by supplying a side chain that will work in tandem with the main chain and improve its costs, speed, and capabilities.