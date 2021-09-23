checkAd

Sysorex Awarded $16 Million in New Government Contracts

Reports strong growth in government sales pipeline

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex (OTCQB: SYSX) (“Sysorex” or the “Company”), the preeminent, U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and technologies company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sysorex Government Services, Inc. (SGS) has been awarded multiple government contracts totaling more than $16 million during this third quarter of 2021, to date. These new orders are from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The new contracts include five BOP orders totaling approximately $11.3 million and two USDA orders totaling approximately $4.9 million. Revenue recognition for these orders is expected as the contracts are performed during the next four-to-six months, subject to accounting standards prior to invoicing.

Under the SecurPASS Full Body Security Screening Program, SGS previously installed more than 100 Canon body scanners in federal correctional facilities and one of the BOP contracts is for annual maintenance of these scanners totaling approximately $1.5 million. The balance of the BOP contracts, which total approximately $9.8 million, are for security assessment services.

Pursuant to the USDA contracts, SGS will procure, customize and deliver tablet computers to the USDA supporting Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The FSIS contract totals approximately $3.1 million and the USFS contract totals approximately $1.8 million.

“These latest contracts from the USDA were entered into as part of SGS’s nearly $30 million Blanket Purchase Agreement and prior to these awards, SGS was awarded $3 million in USDA contracts earlier this year,” said Zaman Khan, President of SGS. “We are also excited to report that the new BOP contracts were competitively solicited and awarded to SGS and are in addition to the $10 million contract for secure video relay systems previously announced on July 13, 2021.”

“Our recent merger and capital offering, producing gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million, has greatly improved SGS’s position with our suppliers and partners,” continued Mr. Khan. “These contracts are a clear indicator that our strategy is working, and we are allocating resources towards business development initiatives that are providing a favorable return on investment. We are in an excellent position to secure further orders through SGS’ government contracts.”

