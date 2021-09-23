Asante Gold Announces US$5M Strategic Investment in Roscan Gold Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet with respect to a US$5.0 million strategic investment into West African gold explorer - Roscan Gold Corporation (“Roscan”).

Commenting on the announcement, Nana Sangmuah, President & CEO said: "We are pleased to welcome Asante as a strategic investor in Roscan. The investment by Asante introduces a rapidly growing partner with solid African based assets and strong connections with alternative pools of capital to help us unlock value on our highly prospective 401.8 sq. km land package. Proceeds will be used to fund Roscan’s ongoing exploration program towards developing maiden resources on multiple high potential targets."

Douglas MacQuarrie, President & CEO of Asante states: “Roscan’s 100% owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali is located in one of the most prolific and productive gold jurisdictions in Africa. Results to date show a high potential to define a substantial gold mineral resource. With this investment, Asante’s shareholders gain exposure to Roscan’s large exploration upside, and at a very attractive entry point.”

In connection with the strategic investment, Asante and Roscan will enter into an investor rights agreement, whereby, subject to certain conditions, including time and ownership thresholds, Asante will have certain rights, including the right to appoint one Board member to Roscan’s Board of Directors. Under the investor rights agreement, for a period of 4 months, Asante has agreed not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any shares without first notifying Roscan. In addition, in the event Roscan proceeds with an equity financing of Common Shares subsequent to this offering, Asante will have the option to participate at a pro rata level so as to maintain their shareholder position in Roscan.