DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a report on the global wireless charging ICs market, studying its growth trajectory for the forecast period between 2021 and 2031 . As per the study, increasing adoption of wireless charging technology in automotive and consumer electronics industries will drive sales in the market.

- Future Market Insights' incisive analysis on the global wireless charging ICs market provides readers with 360-degree view of the entire landscape. The study reveals key information regarding growth drivers, opportunities, and trends across multiple segments and major regions for the forthcoming decade. For the purpose of the study, the market has been classified in terms of products, power range, and applications.

The market will continue to exhibit remarkable growth through 2021 with worldwide revenue up by 15.8% year-over-year in 2021. FMI also projects the market to register growth at 16.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 9.7 Bn by 2031.

Key manufacturers are continuously upgrading their product portfolio through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of thinking (IoT). Recent developments offers by market players are aimed at meeting the consistent demand for advanced technologies in automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Growing sales of electric vehicles across emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan also will spur the sales of wireless charging ICs. Consumers' preference for autonomous, connected, electric, and wireless vehicles will increase the application of wireless charging technology.

Subsequently, adoption of electric and autonomous-advanced home appliances such as electric toothbrush, earphones, notebooks, and smartphones will increase the sales during the forecast period.

"Demand for sensor and advanced technology to make consumer goods more efficient and smarter has compelled manufacturers to increase the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and IoT. This is expected to increase the competition in the market, while creating ample growth opportunities for players," says the Future Market Insights analyst.