JetBlue Names Edward Kayton Head of Talent and Crewmember Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the appointment of Edward Kayton to Head of Talent and Crewmember Experience, effective September 28, 2021. Reporting to JetBlue’s Chief People Officer, Laurie Villa, Kayton will be responsible for leading talent acquisition, talent management, people data insights, organizational effectiveness, crew relations and values relations at JetBlue.

“Edward not only brings the expertise and passion that will benefit JetBlue at this time of evolution and growth in our business, but he is also a fantastic fit for our company’s special culture,” said Villa. “I’m excited to partner with him to ensure JetBlue remains an employer of choice for today’s crewmembers and the many we’ll welcome in the years ahead.”

“I’ve long admired the JetBlue brand and the company’s values so I’m very honored to be stepping into this role,” said Kayton. “I’m eager to get to know the team and get to work on the things that are most important to JetBlue’s crewmembers and its business success.”

With more than 20+ years of experience in talent leadership, Kayton has shaped effective people and talent acquisition and management strategies to support long-term business objectives in a number of industries, including aviation, specialty retail, and technology. He most recently served as the Vice President, Human Resources at Spirit Airlines. Prior to Spirit, he served as Vice President, Human Resources for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Kayton brings expertise across the HR capability spectrum, including oversights of learning and development, HR technology, workforce analytics, engagement and culture, corporate social responsibility and employee relations.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

