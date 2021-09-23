Skillsoft and Ellevate Network Partner to Empower Women+ Whose Careers Have Been Disrupted Due to COVID-19

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) a global leader in corporate digital learning, will announce today at their annual Perspectives event, a partnership with Ellevate Network to support women+ whose careers and employment have been adversely affected by COVID-19. Ellevate, the largest coalition for women+, gives women, non-binary people, and male allies safe spaces to be honest about work and get validation, perspective, and actionable advice.

According to the International Labor Organization, between 2019 and 2020, 4.2 percent of women’s employment was eliminated as a result of the pandemic, a loss of 54 million jobs. As economic recovery continues, industry and occupational shifts are predicted to have a greater impact on women, requiring new training and more drastic career transitions to re-enter the workforce. Ellevate Network launched their EllevateHER Forward Fellowship Program in 2020 to help accelerate women’s return to the workforce, which has to date granted 500 women who may otherwise be unable to access or afford Ellevate’s resources with membership to the network. Skillsoft will be a key Sponsor of the 2022 EllevateHER Fellowship Program.

Selected fellows will gain access to Ellevate’s programs for entrepreneurs, managers, career changers, rising leaders, and senior executives. The programs include access to local community groups, two 12-week online mentoring Squads, weekly Roundtables, Ellevate’s annual Mobilize Women Week Summit, and ongoing peer support. All 250 fellows will receive access to Skillsoft’s Percipio learning platform and its vast catalog of learning resources to help these women sharpen their existing skill set and equip themselves with future-fit skills required for the roles of tomorrow.

“At Ellevate, we’ve mobilized to action in an effort to combat the exodus of women from the workforce as we’re currently experiencing the lowest number of women in the workplace since 1988,” said Kristy Wallace, CEO, Ellevate Network. “In launching the EllevateHER Forward Fellowship Program, our goal was to accelerate the post-pandemic recovery plan and advancement of women in the workforce. With Skillsoft’s partnership, we will be able to provide our community of fellows with critical learning resources that will empower them to take their vision or career goal and make it a reality.”