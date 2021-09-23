checkAd

Morgan Stanley at Work and Wilson Sonsini Launch API Integration to Streamline the Startup Journey and Boost Open Capitalization Data Sharing

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced it has partnered with premier technology legal firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati to develop a new application programming interface (“API”) that allows equity information for mutual clients to pass seamlessly between law firm and equity management provider. This industry-first API integrates Morgan Stanley at Work’s Shareworks platform (“Shareworks”) and Wilson Sonsini’s new proprietary software platform Neuron, which will read and write capitalization data directly into Shareworks upon any updates in real time.

For the past decade, the startup ecosystem has struggled with how to manage increasingly siloed capitalization tables. To streamline the startup journey and facilitate open data sharing in the industry, this integration will enable the next generation of startups and founders to get up and running faster. From incorporating a startup to issuing employee stock options to closing an angel or venture financing, this integration creates a single source of truth between Wilson Sonsini, Shareworks and their mutual clients for the first time, providing an integrated digital experience that reduces the equity share issuance process to minutes, minimizes transactional errors, and provides startups with access to equity data in real-time.

“We are excited to partner with Wilson Sonsini to raise the bar for the industry and deliver a modern digital experience for clients to manage their equity information and data,” said Kevin Swan, Co-Head of Global Private Markets for Morgan Stanley at Work. “As startups stay private longer, the need for more dependable and seamless digital solutions to manage cap table data is becoming absolutely critical. With this API, we hope to remove the friction private companies experience in managing their cap table and stock plans with stakeholders, partners and service providers.”

“Startup clients don’t have time for manual data entry and sending around updated spreadsheets to ensure all parties are working with the same capitalization data every time a new employee is hired or new funds are secured,” said David Wang, chief innovation officer at Wilson Sonsini. “With this API, Wilson Sonsini and Morgan Stanley at Work are helping startups and founders accelerate growth with an open data ecosystem built on our intelligent Neuron platform. We’re proud to make the first tangible step in the industry toward a better future and client experience resulting from sharing cap table data across all stakeholders.”

