checkAd

YOU Get a Grant and YOU Get a Grant — T-Mobile to Bolster 25 Small Towns Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

These small towns have big plans. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize these towns and build upon what makes them unique. Hometown Grants are part of the Un-carrier’s massive commitment to bring 5G to rural America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005645/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 119,77€
Hebel 14,04
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 136,66€
Hebel 13,49
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

T-Mobile has committed $25M to small town grants over the next five years, starting with these 25 deserving communities across the country (Graphic: Business Wire)

T-Mobile has committed $25M to small town grants over the next five years, starting with these 25 deserving communities across the country (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the next five years, T-Mobile plans to hire 7,500 new employees in small towns and rural communities and provide $25 million in grants for community development projects. Earlier this month, the Un-carrier unveiled the FIRST Hometown Techover winner, Woodstock, Ill. which will receive a prize package worth $3M and become the crown jewel of 5G for small towns across America. And today, 25 additional well-deserving small towns will snag a grant to improve their communities. Meet the winners and their projects:

  • Atmore, Ala.: Provide an internet technology lab as well as computer furnishings which will be located in the former Atmore hardware store
  • Wedowee, Ala.: Renovate a town-owned home to be operated as a safe home for abused women and their children
  • Clarksville, Ark.: Beautify and create the Levee Amphitheatre, a public space for the community
  • Mammoth Lakes, Calif.: Install and operate a free, pet-friendly dog park that encourages community inclusion, fosters connections and enhances public safety
  • Dixon, Ill.: Revitalize the Dixon Historic Theatre, which plans to become a full-time performing arts center
  • Batesville, Ind.: Develop and design Inspiration Park in commemoration of 2020’s 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, honoring the rich legacy of women who have shown vision and tenacity to become significant contributors to the Batesville Community
  • Fruitland, Idaho: Purchase and install youth playground equipment in a new city park
  • Fort Scott, Kan.: Create a downtown greenspace with an addition of an entrance pavilion and walkway at Market Street Pavilion on Skubitz Plaza
  • Lake Orion, Mich.: Enhance Green’s Park, by installing a new pavilion and playground
  • Oxford, Miss.: Transform an underutilized space in Oxford’s Courthouse Square into a new urban park that offers residents and visitors with a place to gather
  • Laurinburg, N.C.: Install a dog park
  • Robersonville, N.C.: Create a vibrant public space with covered stage and gardens that can be enjoyed by citizens and community organizations
  • Boiling Springs, N.C.: Add wayfinding signage to community parks and other town amenities
  • Raton, N.M.: Purchase and install Monument signage and wayfinding signage to make town more inviting to visitors, increase walkability, as well as driving directions and to increase connectivity between the various parts of the town
  • Bowling Green, Ohio: Install “parklets,” public gathering spaces created by converting parking into vibrant community spaces that can be used by the public and adjacent businesses for seating, dining, retail, art displays and more
  • Aumsville, Ore.: Create space for small businesses to use for Saturday Market Days and to support park use with a community gathering space
  • Talent, Ore.: Revitalize space in Depot Building to help it be a focal point of gathering, collaboration and innovation for decades to come
  • Toledo, Ore.: Transform rural Toledo’s Main Street through business beautifications and murals, leading to a vibrant economically resilient downtown corridor
  • Phoenixville, Pa.: Improve the Historic Downtown District which will create a safer and more walkable open-space for restaurants, shopping and community events
  • Pittston, Pa.: Art trail, plants, benches, QR plaques
  • South Fayette Township, Pa.: Complete Fairview baseball complex — as a part of a community and park hub featuring pavilions, walking paths, a dog park, and a splash pad
  • Erwin, Tenn.: Complete construction of Phase 1 of The O’Brien Watershed Bike and Hike Park trails, parking lot and trailhead
  • Elgin, Texas: Convert undeveloped, city owned lot into accessible outdoor classroom with Public WiFi and shade
  • Helper City, Utah: Beautify historic Main Street with dark sky compliant lighting, planters, benches and landscaping
  • Moses Lake, Wash.: Set up a creative community incubator that will have art, live music, events, a lounge, maker space; everything a person needs to feel inspired and channel their inner creativity

“These incredible projects spark innovation, ingenuity and hard work that have always been the hallmark of our nation’s small towns,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “From beautifying historic Main Streets to building all-new retail spaces, pop-ups and parks … this is part of our commitment to rural America, and we can’t wait to see all these creative plans come to life.”

Seite 1 von 3
T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

YOU Get a Grant and YOU Get a Grant — T-Mobile to Bolster 25 Small Towns Nationwide These small towns have big plans. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize these towns and build upon what makes them unique. Hometown Grants …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:18 UhrGOLDMAN SACHS stuft T-Mobile US auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.09.21Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina — Y’all Have Even More T-Mobile Home Internet
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Kissigs Aktien Report: Family Affairs - Softbank tauscht Tochter T-Mobile gegen Mutter Deutsche Telekom
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
20.09.21First, America. Now, the World. T-Mobile Tops Worldwide 5G Availability in Study by Opensignal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21T-Mobile Adds In-Store Repairs and More Device Protection Benefits for Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21T-Mobile is Turning First Responder Smartphones into Body Cams with Latest Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to T-Mobile With “Forever Upgrade”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile Coming to Walmart
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten