YOU Get a Grant and YOU Get a Grant — T-Mobile to Bolster 25 Small Towns Nationwide

These small towns have big plans. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize these towns and build upon what makes them unique. Hometown Grants are part of the Un-carrier’s massive commitment to bring 5G to rural America.

T-Mobile has committed $25M to small town grants over the next five years, starting with these 25 deserving communities across the country (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the next five years, T-Mobile plans to hire 7,500 new employees in small towns and rural communities and provide $25 million in grants for community development projects. Earlier this month, the Un-carrier unveiled the FIRST Hometown Techover winner, Woodstock, Ill. which will receive a prize package worth $3M and become the crown jewel of 5G for small towns across America. And today, 25 additional well-deserving small towns will snag a grant to improve their communities. Meet the winners and their projects:

Atmore, Ala.: Provide an internet technology lab as well as computer furnishings which will be located in the former Atmore hardware store

Provide an internet technology lab as well as computer furnishings which will be located in the former Atmore hardware store Wedowee, Ala .: Renovate a town-owned home to be operated as a safe home for abused women and their children

.: Renovate a town-owned home to be operated as a safe home for abused women and their children Clarksville, Ark. : Beautify and create the Levee Amphitheatre, a public space for the community

: Beautify and create the Levee Amphitheatre, a public space for the community Mammoth Lakes, Calif. : Install and operate a free, pet-friendly dog park that encourages community inclusion, fosters connections and enhances public safety

: Install and operate a free, pet-friendly dog park that encourages community inclusion, fosters connections and enhances public safety Dixon, Ill. : Revitalize the Dixon Historic Theatre, which plans to become a full-time performing arts center

: Revitalize the Dixon Historic Theatre, which plans to become a full-time performing arts center Batesville, Ind. : Develop and design Inspiration Park in commemoration of 2020’s 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, honoring the rich legacy of women who have shown vision and tenacity to become significant contributors to the Batesville Community

: Develop and design Inspiration Park in commemoration of 2020’s 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, honoring the rich legacy of women who have shown vision and tenacity to become significant contributors to the Batesville Community Fruitland, Idaho : Purchase and install youth playground equipment in a new city park

: Purchase and install youth playground equipment in a new city park Fort Scott, Kan. : Create a downtown greenspace with an addition of an entrance pavilion and walkway at Market Street Pavilion on Skubitz Plaza

: Create a downtown greenspace with an addition of an entrance pavilion and walkway at Market Street Pavilion on Skubitz Plaza Lake Orion, Mich. : Enhance Green’s Park, by installing a new pavilion and playground

: Enhance Green’s Park, by installing a new pavilion and playground Oxford, Miss. : Transform an underutilized space in Oxford’s Courthouse Square into a new urban park that offers residents and visitors with a place to gather

: Transform an underutilized space in Oxford’s Courthouse Square into a new urban park that offers residents and visitors with a place to gather Laurinburg, N.C. : Install a dog park

: Install a dog park Robersonville, N.C. : Create a vibrant public space with covered stage and gardens that can be enjoyed by citizens and community organizations

: Create a vibrant public space with covered stage and gardens that can be enjoyed by citizens and community organizations Boiling Springs, N.C. : Add wayfinding signage to community parks and other town amenities

: Add wayfinding signage to community parks and other town amenities Raton, N.M. : Purchase and install Monument signage and wayfinding signage to make town more inviting to visitors, increase walkability, as well as driving directions and to increase connectivity between the various parts of the town

: Purchase and install Monument signage and wayfinding signage to make town more inviting to visitors, increase walkability, as well as driving directions and to increase connectivity between the various parts of the town Bowling Green, Ohio : Install “parklets,” public gathering spaces created by converting parking into vibrant community spaces that can be used by the public and adjacent businesses for seating, dining, retail, art displays and more

: Install “parklets,” public gathering spaces created by converting parking into vibrant community spaces that can be used by the public and adjacent businesses for seating, dining, retail, art displays and more Aumsville, Ore. : Create space for small businesses to use for Saturday Market Days and to support park use with a community gathering space

: Create space for small businesses to use for Saturday Market Days and to support park use with a community gathering space Talent, Ore. : Revitalize space in Depot Building to help it be a focal point of gathering, collaboration and innovation for decades to come

: Revitalize space in Depot Building to help it be a focal point of gathering, collaboration and innovation for decades to come Toledo, Ore. : Transform rural Toledo’s Main Street through business beautifications and murals, leading to a vibrant economically resilient downtown corridor

: Transform rural Toledo’s Main Street through business beautifications and murals, leading to a vibrant economically resilient downtown corridor Phoenixville, Pa. : Improve the Historic Downtown District which will create a safer and more walkable open-space for restaurants, shopping and community events

: Improve the Historic Downtown District which will create a safer and more walkable open-space for restaurants, shopping and community events Pittston, Pa. : Art trail, plants, benches, QR plaques

: Art trail, plants, benches, QR plaques South Fayette Township, Pa. : Complete Fairview baseball complex — as a part of a community and park hub featuring pavilions, walking paths, a dog park, and a splash pad

: Complete Fairview baseball complex — as a part of a community and park hub featuring pavilions, walking paths, a dog park, and a splash pad Erwin, Tenn. : Complete construction of Phase 1 of The O’Brien Watershed Bike and Hike Park trails, parking lot and trailhead

: Complete construction of Phase 1 of The O’Brien Watershed Bike and Hike Park trails, parking lot and trailhead Elgin, Texas : Convert undeveloped, city owned lot into accessible outdoor classroom with Public WiFi and shade

: Convert undeveloped, city owned lot into accessible outdoor classroom with Public WiFi and shade Helper City, Utah : Beautify historic Main Street with dark sky compliant lighting, planters, benches and landscaping

: Beautify historic Main Street with dark sky compliant lighting, planters, benches and landscaping Moses Lake, Wash.: Set up a creative community incubator that will have art, live music, events, a lounge, maker space; everything a person needs to feel inspired and channel their inner creativity

“These incredible projects spark innovation, ingenuity and hard work that have always been the hallmark of our nation’s small towns,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “From beautifying historic Main Streets to building all-new retail spaces, pop-ups and parks … this is part of our commitment to rural America, and we can’t wait to see all these creative plans come to life.”