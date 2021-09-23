checkAd

Press release// Capgemini and Ryder Cup announce six-year partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

Media relations:
Victoire Grux
Tel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55
E-mail: victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Capgemini and Ryder Cup announce six-year partnership

Capgemini expands global sponsorship bringing its deep expertise in technology to the world of golf for the first time, as Worldwide Supplier, in 2021, and then Worldwide Partner from Rome 2023 onwards

PARIS and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., September 23, 2021 – The PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe today announced a new six-year partnership with Capgemini that will begin at this year’s Ryder Cup.

Following this inaugural year as a Worldwide Supplier to the 43rd Ryder Cup, Capgemini's status will elevate to Worldwide Partner for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, N.Y., and the 2027 Ryder Cup in County Limerick, Ireland, where its industry leading digital transformation capabilities will help to enhance the Ryder Cup for its fans and organizers.

The worldwide partnership with the Ryder Cup, one of the most significant events in sport, which brings together the best of the best from around the world through team competition and helps advance golf across the globe, is a momentous first step in Capgemini’s golf story. This partnership reflects Capgemini’s focus on building and celebrating talent, team spirit and high performance – all of which are at the heart of both Capgemini and the Ryder Cup.

This year’s Ryder Cup, the biennial men’s team contest between Europe and USA, was postponed from September 2020 and is set to begin on the Straits course at Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin, on Friday. Capgemini will feature prominently in its new role at Whistling Straits and will look to provide technical support and transformational solutions to the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe throughout the course of the six-year sponsorship.

As a global leader with almost 300,000 team members in 50 countries, including well-established operations across Ryder Cup host countries in the United States and Europe, Capgemini will promote the Ryder Cup across all its international locations to further grow a diverse global fanbase.

Through its deep technology and business transformation expertise, Capgemini will be a true partner to the Ryder Cup, working with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America to constantly adapt, master and apply the latest innovations in technology and sport through the lens of precision and accuracy, which are fundamentals of success in both industries.

