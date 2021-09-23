QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released their annual deep dive into the relationship between university choice and graduate employment outcomes. The result is the 2022 QS Graduate Employability Rankings: an independent list of the world's top institutions for career-focused students.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named global employability leader, achieving perfect scores in three of the five indicators used by QS to compile the table.

The QS Graduate Employability Rankings offer a more-granular comparative examination of the work universities are doing to cultivate propitious pathways into high-quality employment. Universities are rated on partnerships with employers (including internships), the number of sectoral leaders among their alumni, the frequency with which employers are present on campus, and a location-adjusted graduate employment rate.

Highlights include:

Stanford University (2 nd ) and the University of California, Los Angeles (3 rd ) complete an all-American top three.

(2 ) and the (3 ) complete an all-American top three. The University of Sydney is the top non-American institution (4 th ). It is joined in the top ten by the University of Melbourne (8 th ).

is the top non-American institution (4 ). It is joined in the top ten by the (8 ). Asia's leader is China's Tsinghua University (6 th ).

leader is Tsinghua University (6 ). Only one British university attains a top-ten place: the University of Oxford (7 th , up from 10 th ).

(7 , up from 10 ). The University of Hong Kong ranks 10 th .

ranks 10 . France's Institut Polytechnique de Paris (12 th , new entrant) ranks #1 in continental Europe .

Institut Polytechnique de (12 , new entrant) ranks #1 in continental . Canada's leader is the University of Toronto (21 st ). It is joined in the top 25 by the University of Waterloo (24 th ).

leader is the (21 ). It is joined in the top 25 by the (24 ). Mexico's Tecnológico de Monterrey (26 th ) is Latin America's leader.

Tecnológico de (26 ) is leader. The Arab Region is home to one top-100 institution: American University of Beirut (73rd).

Ben Sowter, Director of Research, QS, said: "With students becoming increasingly conscious of the competitiveness of the global graduate jobs market, and of the ever-increasing financial costs of their educational investment, it is crucial that independent data of this sort is available to them, to inform evidence-based decisions about their educational futures. With Australian institutions performing better at the top than British ones, and with a variety of universities in Latin America and Asia outperforming their overall rank, it is also clear that it is valuable to shine a unique light on outstanding employability performance – one that rewards institutions successfully fulfilling this critical aspect of their mission."