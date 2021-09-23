Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB

On 15 October 2021 the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaigė AB, the address of head office Pramonės str. 6, Alytus, the company code 249664610 (hereinafter, the “Company”) is convened (hereinafter, the “Meeting”).

The Meeting commences – at 10 a.m. (registration starts at 9.45 a.m.).

The Meeting’s accounting day – 8 October 2021 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The meeting is initiating and convening by the decision of the Board of the Company.

Drafts of decisions on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company approved by the Board of the Company:

The agenda question: 1. The election the member of Board (instead of resigned) until the end of the term of office of the current Board;



The draft of the decision: For the term until the end of term of the term off Office of the current Board to elect the candidate who will collect majority of votes under the proposal of company organs and/or persons, who under the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania are granted with a right to propose projects of shareholders meeting decisions.

The agenda question: 2. Election of the audit firm for auditing purposes of financial statements and establishment of terms regarding the payment for audit services;

The draft of the decision: For auditing purposes of financial statements of 2021 and 2022 year to elect the audit firm Grant Thornton Baltic UAB.

To authorize (with the right to delegate) the Managing Director of the Company to sign the agreement with the audit firm by establishing the terms of payment (up to 25000 Eur per year + VAT) for the audit services and other terms.

The agenda question: 3. The approval of the Remuneration Policy;

The draft of the decision: To approve the Remuneration Policy.

The annex: Remuneration Policy of AB “Snaigė“ approved by the Board of the Company and proposing for shareholders.

The agenda question: 4. The amendment of the Articles of association;

The draft of the decision: Pursuant to Article 372 p. 1 p. 3 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania to supplement the Articles of Association of AB Snaigė with criteria according to which it is determined that the transaction has a significant impact on the company, its finances, assets, liabilities and taking into account the decision to approve the remuneration policy made at this meeting to change article 6.3 of the Articles of Association and approve the amended Articles of Association.