PURA Targets $36 Billion Industrial Hemp Market With Farmersville Hemp Brand Strategy

DALLAS, TX , Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) (“PURA”) has launched a hemp industry wide strategic initiative to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under a single brand name - Farmersville Hemp.

PURA is building processing and cultivation partners with the intention of establishing an industrial hemp brand cooperative under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.  In the fashion that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name, PURA plans to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.

The global industrial hemp market was estimated at $5 billion in 2019 and expected to grow to $36 billion by 2026.

The global industrial hemp market includes hemp seed, hemp seed oil, hemp fiber, CBD hemp oil, with applications in industries to include food, beverages, personal care products, textiles, construction and pharmaceutical.

Early in Q4, PURA intends to launch a marketing campaign to expand its existing hemp processor and producer partnership base.

The company recently broke ground on its 70-acre property in Farmersville, Texas.  A construction pad has been cleared for the building of multiple buildings where PURA will facilitate hands on marketing for a wide variety of products that can be derived from hemp. 

The Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility will be able to host client companies for seminars to demonstrate hemp processing and how hemp can be used as a natural, cost-effective and even superior alternative to currently available construction materials, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, clothing, fuel, and plastics - to name just a few.  According to one source, more than 25,000 products can be made from hemp.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.





