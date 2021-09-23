Silver Elephant Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $918,199

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that, further to its news release dated September 6, 2021, it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price per Share of $0.22 for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,300,000 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,173,632 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds from the Closing of $918,199. In connection with the Closing, the Company paid $46,872 in cash and issued 213,054 common share purchase warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to certain finders as finder's fees. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.26 until September 22, 2022.