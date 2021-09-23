Silver Elephant Provides Update and Schedule on Plan of Arrangement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to provide the following update further to its news release dated August 26, 2021 with respect to the Company's proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to spin-out its Manitoba based Minago Nickel project ("Minago"), its Nevada based Gibellini Vanadium project ("Gibellini"), and Battery Metals Royalties into Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("Flying Nickel"), Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium"), and Battery Metals Royalties Corp. ("Battery Royalties", and together with Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium, the "SpinCos").

Further to the news release of the Company dated September 6, 2021, assuming the full completion of proposed previously announced private placement of common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,300,000 and that no further securities of Silver Elephant are issued prior to the record date of the Arrangement (the "Record Date"), which is presently expected to be in December, 2021, Silver Elephant will have approximately 235 million common shares and 32 million warrants and options issued and outstanding on the Record Date.

Subject to applicable laws, the policies of and approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the receipt of shareholder approval and court approval, and satisfaction of other closing conditions, it is presently expected that, pursuant to the Arrangement:

each Silver Elephant share outstanding on the Record Date, will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation common share ("ELEF Share") for every ten pre-consolidation shares of Silver Elephant (the "Consolidation"); and each Silver Elephant shareholder ("Shareholder") will receive: one share of each of Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium for every post-Consolidation ELEF Share by such Shareholder on the Record Date; and two shares of Battery Royalties for every post-Consolidation ELEF Share held by such Shareholder on the Record Date.

Accordingly, upon completion of the Arrangement (including the Consolidation), there will be approximately: