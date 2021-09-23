checkAd

Silver Elephant Provides Update and Schedule on Plan of Arrangement

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 16:15  |  39   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to provide the following update further to its news release dated August 26, 2021 with respect to the Company's proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to spin-out its Manitoba based Minago Nickel project ("Minago"), its Nevada based Gibellini Vanadium project ("Gibellini"), and Battery Metals Royalties into Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("Flying Nickel"), Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. ("Nevada Vanadium"), and Battery Metals Royalties Corp. ("Battery Royalties", and together with Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium, the "SpinCos").

Further to the news release of the Company dated September 6, 2021, assuming the full completion of proposed previously announced private placement of common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,300,000 and that no further securities of Silver Elephant are issued prior to the record date of the Arrangement (the "Record Date"), which is presently expected to be in December, 2021, Silver Elephant will have approximately 235 million common shares and 32 million warrants and options issued and outstanding on the Record Date.

Subject to applicable laws, the policies of and approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the receipt of shareholder approval and court approval, and satisfaction of other closing conditions, it is presently expected that, pursuant to the Arrangement:

  1. each Silver Elephant share outstanding on the Record Date, will be consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation common share ("ELEF Share") for every ten pre-consolidation shares of Silver Elephant (the "Consolidation"); and
  2. each Silver Elephant shareholder ("Shareholder") will receive: one share of each of Flying Nickel and Nevada Vanadium for every post-Consolidation ELEF Share by such Shareholder on the Record Date; and two shares of Battery Royalties for every post-Consolidation ELEF Share held by such Shareholder on the Record Date.

Accordingly, upon completion of the Arrangement (including the Consolidation), there will be approximately:

Seite 1 von 4


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant Provides Update and Schedule on Plan of Arrangement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing
ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
Vitana-X Plans to Open in Russia by the End of 2021
Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:15 UhrSilver Elephant Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $918,199
Accesswire | Analysen