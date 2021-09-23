Auction details Inflation-linked bonds

Auction date September 30, 2021

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2030-06-01 3114 SE0013748258 0.125% 750 2039-06-01 3115 SE0016786560 0.125% 500

Settlement date October 4, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on September 30, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

fo@riksgalden.se