checkAd

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 16:30  |  24   |   |   

Fleming Island, Florida, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has selected William C. Regan to fill the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.  Prior to this selection, Michael Hawkins, Chairman of the Board, has served the Company as its Chief Financial Officer.  Mr. Hawkins has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer while maintaining his position as the Chairman of the Board.   

Mr. Hawkins, The Company’s Chairman noted, “Everything Blockchain has experienced tremendous growth during the past few months, and my abilities to serve as both the Chairman and CFO was no longer viable.  In addition, as we began to align the organization with an up listing to either the NASDAQ or NYSE, we have implemented additional financial matrix, procedures, and processes that will require additional time and focus.  The Company is better served by splitting the duties of Chairman and CFO.  Mr. Regan has been a consultant with Everything Blockchain since May 2021 with thorough knowledge and understanding of accounting and finance for publicly held companies.”    

Mr. Regan brings 40 years of finance and accounting experience, including 25 years at public companies. He has extensive transactional experience including two IPOs and numerous acquisitions, divestitures, and financings. Most recently, Mr. Regan was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fornetix, a technology company with an advanced encryption key management solution. Mr. Regan began his career as an auditor, then as  a tax advisor,  and held a number of accounting roles with increasing responsibility, including Controller positions at JH Capital Group, Rentech, Inc., National Golf Properties, Inc., Digital Insight Corporation and DTS Digital Cinema, and Chief Financial Officer positions at Weintraub Financial Services, Inc. and Beaufort California, Inc. Mr. Regan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration - Accounting from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer Fleming Island, Florida, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Net Asset Value(s)
CAPREIT Acquires Landmark Downtown Toronto Property
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
KBC Group: KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Rio2 Announces 2021 AGM Results
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...