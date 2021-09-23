Everything Blockchain, Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Fleming Island, Florida, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has selected William C. Regan to fill the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to this selection, Michael Hawkins, Chairman of the Board, has served the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hawkins has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer while maintaining his position as the Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Hawkins, The Company’s Chairman noted, “Everything Blockchain has experienced tremendous growth during the past few months, and my abilities to serve as both the Chairman and CFO was no longer viable. In addition, as we began to align the organization with an up listing to either the NASDAQ or NYSE, we have implemented additional financial matrix, procedures, and processes that will require additional time and focus. The Company is better served by splitting the duties of Chairman and CFO. Mr. Regan has been a consultant with Everything Blockchain since May 2021 with thorough knowledge and understanding of accounting and finance for publicly held companies.”

Mr. Regan brings 40 years of finance and accounting experience, including 25 years at public companies. He has extensive transactional experience including two IPOs and numerous acquisitions, divestitures, and financings. Most recently, Mr. Regan was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fornetix, a technology company with an advanced encryption key management solution. Mr. Regan began his career as an auditor, then as a tax advisor, and held a number of accounting roles with increasing responsibility, including Controller positions at JH Capital Group, Rentech, Inc., National Golf Properties, Inc., Digital Insight Corporation and DTS Digital Cinema, and Chief Financial Officer positions at Weintraub Financial Services, Inc. and Beaufort California, Inc. Mr. Regan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration - Accounting from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).