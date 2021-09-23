checkAd

Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund Empowers Students to be Leaders in Reconciliation With Support From Shaw Communications Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) is pleased to welcome Shaw Communications Inc. as the newest partner of the organization’s Legacy Schools program designed to empower students to be leaders in reconciliation and foster meaningful conversations about the true history of Canada’s residential schools.

With the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation taking place on Sept. 30, this new partnership with Shaw will help more students and educators in Alberta and British Columbia access the Legacy Schools program throughout the 2021/22 school year.

“We are pleased to welcome Shaw Communications as a Legacy Schools partner,” said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. “Especially considering the immense interest we have seen in the Legacy Schools program over the last few months, we are grateful for Shaw’s commitment to ensuring we can meet the demand of this important piece of the reconciliation movement in Canada.”

“Through its educational programs, outreach and resources, DWF is fostering meaningful conversations among thousands of youth while building awareness, dialogue and respect for the lived experiences of people within Indigenous communities,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “The Legacy Schools program is creating foundational and critical opportunities for students across Canada to recognize the unique interests, rights and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples. The work supported by DWF is powering meaningful steps to help move reconciliation in the right direction.”

Schools and educators registered in the Legacy Schools program receive a free toolkit with resources that engage and empower students and teachers to further reconciliation through awareness, education, and action. Last year, the Legacy Schools program grew by nearly 40%, demonstrating an unprecedented interest in moving reconciliation forward.

Key facts about the Legacy Schools program as of July 2021:

  • 2,335 registered Legacy Schools with representation in every province and territory, reaching Indigenous and non-Indigenous students in rural, remote, northern, and urban communities. 
  • 2,939 active Legacy Schools educators who are equipped with the tools and resources to confidently teach their students about the true history and lasting impact of residential schools. 
  • 6,000 free Legacy Schools toolkits and booster kits distributed to schools and educators since 2018. 
  • 73,000+ students at all grade levels reached through the Legacy Schools program (based on an estimate of 25 students per educator). 

DWF aims to improve the lives of Indigenous people through awareness, education, and connection. Educating all peoples in Canada about the residential school system, ensuring we are all aware of the true history of this country, and building connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, will help move reconciliation forward.

