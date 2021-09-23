checkAd

EV Power Electronics Driving Semiconductor Demand in a Chip Shortage, Reports IDTechEx

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 16:39  |  25   |   |   

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern age. From your watch to a washing machine, everything these days seems to be 'smart', 'connected' and therefore enabled by semiconductors. Unsurprisingly then, a massive shortage of chips present 'across all categories', according to some industry executives, is having a profound impact.

Average car semiconductor content by powertrain ($). Data source Infineon. IDTechEx Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles: www.IDTechEx.com/PowerElec

Recent research from IDTechEx in their brand new market research report, "Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles 2022-2032", explores the importance of inverters in achieving ever greater EV range and market differentiation.

However, fundamentally, the power electronics industry is underpinned by a transition towards fancy new semiconductor technology, and even without this, drives demand for semiconductor content per electric vehicle roughly 2.3x that of internal-combustion engined ones. Is electrification sustainable amid a semiconductor shortage?

The root of the shortages (and why the auto sector is particularly sensitive)

The auto market was one of the big industry losers of the pandemic. In 2020, demand for new cars tumbled: sales were down ~15% YoY, driven by changing consumer needs around travel, job uncertainty, and factory closures during lockdowns.

The problem is semiconductor foundries need to operate as continuously as possible due to the fallout from interruptions and long start-up times, which last weeks to months and eat into profits. Inevitably, while automotive demand waned in 2020 and automakers postponed or canceled orders, the slack was quickly redirected to other sectors and has not been so easy to channel back.

In 2021, demand from other sectors (covid-induced or otherwise) such as smartphones, cloud computing, or data mining, still has not slacked off, and the crisis has been deepening with lead times for key parts like microcontrollers reaching as high as 44 weeks.

In April, Ford estimated it would sell 1.1 million fewer vehicles due to the shortages, and last month, Toyota, which had been coasting on reserves, also reduced production. 

The issue is also exacerbated by a concentrated supply chain, creating a single point of failure. Many companies spring to mind when thinking about computer chips - Intel, Apple, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, AMD – but few of these companies manufacture them.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Power Electronics Driving Semiconductor Demand in a Chip Shortage, Reports IDTechEx BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern age. From your watch to a washing machine, everything these days seems to be 'smart', 'connected' and therefore enabled by semiconductors. Unsurprisingly then, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Vexcel Data Program Enhances Wide Area Capture Program in U.S. and Europe
ITW Performance Polymers launches Superior Wear-resistant Coating, Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC, a ...
Warburg Pincus Welcomes Brian Duffy As Senior Adviser To Its Technology Group
BioInnovation Institute Creation House program announces intake of four innovative early stage ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
Recipients of the Novo Nordisk Prize played major role in the research and development of the ...
The Gunnebo Group appoints Sacha de La Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control
Foxconn Partners with Appear Inc. for New Graphene Fast-Charge Battery Technology
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI