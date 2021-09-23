checkAd

Medolife Rx Launches Ad Campaign With Tony Hawk, Sees Immediate Positive Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021   

BURBANK, CA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today the successful launch of a digital advertising campaign for its Aelia line of products featuring product spokesperson Tony Hawk. The campaign launched nationwide on September 16, 2021, and has already garnered hundreds of thousands of impressions and resulted in a traffic spike to the Company’s website when compared to the previous 20 days.

The Company has been working with renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk for the past few months as its product spokesperson for its Aelia line of pain management products. In August, the Company participated in an in-person Vert Alert event, where it showcased its products to Olympic and pro athletes from all over the country, as well as the general public. In mid-September, the Company launched a digital advertising campaign featuring Hawk himself, which he shared with his over 7 million followers on Instagram. In just a short time, Hawk’s campaign garnered over 260,000 impressions and has resulted in significant increases in awareness of the brand, traffic to the e-commerce platform, and revenue generated from product sales. Since the launching of the campaign, the Company has seen an 800% increase in unique sessions directly from Instagram. Now, Medolife is working to convert that spike in visitors into sales.

“These numbers are astounding and provide proof of a tangible ROI in our relationship with Tony Hawk,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Since we have launched Aelia, we’ve been working to get the word out on the effectiveness and quality of our products. Working with Tony has allowed us to do just that, and the positive response we are seeing is living proof. We are so fortunate to be working with him and bringing the message of our products to his audience of sports enthusiasts, athletes and pop culture fans across the spectrum of demographics. We have so much more in the works with Tony and, given the success of this first campaign, I have no doubt that we have much more opportunity for further growth and exposure by working with him.”

