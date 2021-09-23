checkAd

New Collaboration between Wolters Kluwer Enablon and the Value Reporting Foundation offers Full Transparency into Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Performance

Partnership allows Enablon customers to effectively map sustainability reporting data directly into SASB standards

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reporting on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance is now easier for customers of Enablon. Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, and the Value Reporting Foundation have signed an agreement for the integration of the SASB Standards and SASB Materiality Map into the Enablon Vision platform. This agreement enables customers to leverage the SASB framework for their ESG reporting.

In a context of increased pressure and challenges on sustainable performance, reporting against proven frameworks and standards with full transparency is key for businesses in providing investors and other stakeholders with transparent and up-to-date information that impact investment decisions.

Strength in Numbers

SASB Standards are available for 77 industries across 11 sectors. The Standards address five dimensions of sustainability:

  1. Environment
  2. Human capital
  3. Social capital
  4. Business model and innovation
  5. Leadership and governance

SASB Standards identify the subset of ESG issues most relevant to financial performance in each of 77 industries, highlighting the issues that matter most to investors. Each standard includes disclosure topics and accounting metrics. The SASB Materiality Map is an interactive tool that identifies and compares disclosure topics across different industries and sectors.

The Enablon Vision platform supports hundreds of global industry leaders and millions of users to increase safety, manage environmental performance, minimize risks, and improve profitability and sustainability. Its clear assignment of responsibilities for data contribution, validation, and final sign-off establishes a coherent management system for complete and reliable data. The platform also supports the analysis of the data to support the development and implementation of sustainability strategies.

Stronger Reporting

As an accredited Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and certified Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) solutions provider, the SASB Materiality Map and full SASB Standards license provides Enablon customers with an additional framework to help report on their sustainability performance according to the leading standards.

Rob Davis, Wolters Kluwer Enablon VP Product Management, said: “The licensing agreement further strengthens Enablon’s position as a global leader in Sustainability and ESG software and enables customers to move further along in the growing trend of double materiality assessment: being able to report both on enterprise value and impact.”

“We are glad to support Enablon’s use of the SASB Standards and Materiality Map,” said Nicolai Lundy, the Value Reporting Foundation’s Director of Partnerships & Market Outreach. “By integrating these resources into its platform, Enablon can offer its clients a powerful lens to see the subset of ESG issues most likely to impact financial performance in each industry.”

For more information about the Enablon Vision Platform, visit here.

About Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business 

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance; engineering and operations; environment, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) and sustainability. We help create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on our solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.enablon.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn, and YouTube

Media Contact:
Astrid Greve-Spencer
Global Associate Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications
Wolters Kluwer Enablon
M: +1.708.427.8429
E: astrid.greve@wolterskluwer.com





