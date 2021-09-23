checkAd

DGAP-News Perpetua acquires the majority in Artemed Pflegezentren, an innovative care home group with a focus on integrated care concepts

EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Perpetua Holding GmbH
Perpetua acquires the majority in Artemed Pflegezentren, an innovative care home group with a focus on integrated care concepts

23.09.2021
Perpetua Holding is pleased to announce that it has acquired a majority stake in Artemed Pflegezentren (in future branded ArteCare) from its majority owner Artemed SE. Artemed Pflegezentren is an innovative care service provider for elderly people and people with specific diseases. The company focuses on developing and operating inpatient care homes as well as integrated care and assisted living concepts.

Artemed Pflegezentren was founded in 2007 by its current and future CEO Mr Philipp Hünersdorf and Artemed SE, a privately owned hospital group based in Tutzing (Bavaria). Today, Artemed Pflegezentren operates seven locations in the North and West of Germany that care for more than 750 people daily. Five of these care homes are focused on inpatient care services. Two locations that were opened during the last few months (Millinger Höfe and Harsewinkler Höfe) pursue an integrated care concept that combines different types of care with innovative assisted living models. The core of Artemed Pflegezentren has always been to allow its residents to the greatest extent a self-determined life. The ambition is to realize the highest quality standards and the right balance of individual support for its residents.

The fast-growing company plans with revenues above 25 million Euro in 2021. Artemed Pflegezentren is headquartered in Peine (Lower Saxony) and employs about 650 people. Philipp Hünersdorf will remain in his position as important shareholder and CEO.

Henceforth, Perpetua Holding holds a shareholding of 82.5% and will work with the management to accelerate the company's growth by developing new facilities, expand the service portfolio, and further invest into inorganic growth opportunities. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Philipp Hünersdorf, shareholder and CEO of Artemed Pflegezentren, says: "The Artemed SE and I were looking for the best partner to consequently realize the growth plans of our care home group. For the next years, we are planning to open new locations that are truly based on our modern care concept. For that reason, we just acquired a building plot in Dortmund a couple of days ago. The Perpetua team is the right long-term partner for this strategy. Just like in the past years, our ultimate goal is to offer our residents the highest care quality and support that they would like to have in their daily lives. This can only be achieved if we are also an attractive employer for our employees and if the human-based aspects of our work are at the core of all we do."

