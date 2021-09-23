checkAd

Lincoln Financial Group to Report Third Quarter Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 17:00  |   |   |   

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it will report its third quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings materials, including the third quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Statistical Supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lfg.com/investor after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Webcast Participants

The conference call will be broadcast live through the company website at www.lfg.com/webcast. Please log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary streaming media software.

Phone/Question and Answer Session Participants

Due to changes implemented by our conference call provider, you must now pre-register to participate via phone at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1045829. You will receive a confirmation email that includes a dial-in number and unique Registrant ID. For security purposes, please do not share your Registrant ID.

Replay

A replay of the call will be available by 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021 at www.lfg.com/webcast. Audio replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021 through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 11, 2021. To access the re-broadcast, dial: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International). Enter conference code 1045829.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Lincoln National Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Financial Group to Report Third Quarter Earnings Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it will report its third quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Earnings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrLincoln Financial Group Announces Flow Reinsurance Transaction With Talcott Resolution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Lincoln Financial Group’s Elena L. French Receives 2021 “Women Worth Watching” Recognition from Profiles in Diversity Journal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Lincoln Financial Group Announces Reinsurance Transaction With Resolution Life and Significant Capital Deployment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Barclays Virtual Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the KBW Virtual Insurance Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Lincoln Financial Group Expands Supplemental Health Product Suite With Hospital Indemnity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Life Insurance Considered One of the Most Important Assets for Consumers Grappling with Finances Amidst Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Lincoln Financial Group Announces Executive Leadership Succession
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten