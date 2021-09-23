Humana and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Team up to Expand Access to Value-based Care, Broadening Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Greater Houston Area

Humana , a leading health and well-being company, and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care to include members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans.

Under this agreement, which becomes effective January 1, 2022, Houston-area members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans will have in-network access to care at more than 26 convenient Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations, as well as access to more than 500 providers in 55 medical specialties across the Houston-Galveston region.

Members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans will benefit from Kelsey-Seybold’s high quality coordinated health services with multiple specialties enhanced by advanced technologies, including electronic medical record systems, which strive to eliminate duplicate medical testing.

Additionally, this relationship with Kelsey-Seybold is in keeping with Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;

Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;

Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;

Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and

Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

“Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, both well-known and respected in the Greater Houston area, has a longtime history of providing quality and coordinated health care to patients,” said Bill White, Texas Medicare President, Humana. “This is a major development for Humana in Houston, and we are grateful to be able to offer our Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members an additional high quality health care option as we continually work to help make it easier for our members to achieve and maintain their best health.”