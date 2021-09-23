checkAd

Humana and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Team up to Expand Access to Value-based Care, Broadening Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Greater Houston Area

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 17:00  |  14   |   |   

Humana, a leading health and well-being company, and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care to include members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005690/en/

Under this agreement, which becomes effective January 1, 2022, Houston-area members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans will have in-network access to care at more than 26 convenient Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations, as well as access to more than 500 providers in 55 medical specialties across the Houston-Galveston region.

Members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans will benefit from Kelsey-Seybold’s high quality coordinated health services with multiple specialties enhanced by advanced technologies, including electronic medical record systems, which strive to eliminate duplicate medical testing.

Additionally, this relationship with Kelsey-Seybold is in keeping with Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

  • More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation;
  • Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;
  • Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;
  • Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and
  • Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

“Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, both well-known and respected in the Greater Houston area, has a longtime history of providing quality and coordinated health care to patients,” said Bill White, Texas Medicare President, Humana. “This is a major development for Humana in Houston, and we are grateful to be able to offer our Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members an additional high quality health care option as we continually work to help make it easier for our members to achieve and maintain their best health.”

Seite 1 von 3
Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Team up to Expand Access to Value-based Care, Broadening Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Greater Houston Area Humana, a leading health and well-being company, and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care to include members of Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans. This press release features multimedia. View the full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Humana Expands Upon Its Bold Goal Initiative with $25 Million Affordable Housing Investment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Curant Health and Humana Launch Pilot Program to Address Medication Adherence and Enhance Patient Care for Members with Complex Health Needs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Humana Foundation Donates $500,000 to Support Disaster Recovery in the Wake of Hurricane Ida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Humana Foundation Donates $50,000 in Relief Efforts for Those Impacted by Flooding in Tennessee
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Texas A&M University Mays Business School and Humana to Launch Fifth Annual Healthcare Analytics Case Competition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Humana Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten