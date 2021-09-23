Keysight Commits to Science Based Targets Initiative

Keysight recognizes that climate change is an economic, environmental and social crisis, and the private sector needs to take meaningful action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As such, the company recently announced a target to reach net zero emissions in company operations by the end of fiscal year 2040. SBTi provides an ideal framework to develop, track and report on these corporate ambitions. Setting approved SBTs will enable Keysight to measure progress in GHG emissions reduction and ensure targets are consistent with the latest climate change scenarios.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced their commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in support of the company’s emissions reduction and net zero strategy. Keysight will work with the SBTi to develop approved science-based targets (SBTs) in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Keysight’s commitment to the SBTi supports our climate action goals and is in alignment with our 2030 interim targets,” said Ingrid Estrada, chief administration officer at Keysight. “Our net-zero strategy was developed with the environment, customers, employees and investors in mind to meet and exceed their expectations through conscientious business operations.”

Keysight emissions reduction campaign is based on fiscal year 2019 emissions levels and aims to reach net-zero 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement goal of 2050. The company has a 2030 interim goal of 55 percent renewables and a 10 percent energy reduction for the halfway mark. Keysight’s strategic tactics include improving maintenance schedules, initiating company-wide conservation projects, electrifying their fleet and processes, implementing on-site renewable energy installations, partnering with green utility providers and facilitating impactful Power Purchase Agreements.

