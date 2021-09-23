checkAd

Citi Releases Latest Treasury Diagnostics Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 17:00  |  13   |   |   

Citi has released its latest findings from Treasury Diagnostics, its global corporate benchmarking survey designed to help companies assess their treasury, working capital, and risk management practices. The Report, which surveyed the opinions of over 475 large companies from a diverse range of industries and geographies, is titled ‘Balancing Digital Aspirations while Addressing Risk Management Fundamentals’ and highlights key focus areas for corporate treasurers, while revealing that addressing fundamentals remains the most important focus for many.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005708/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup!
Long
Basispreis 64,48€
Hebel 14,30
Ask 0,56
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 75,08€
Hebel 10,29
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

As we emerge from the global pandemic, many corporate treasuries have established greater resilience across their operations with many now commencing the journey away from the manual processes of the past to adopting new techniques and digital solutions to make ready for the future.

For some, this means future proofing treasury through intelligent automation - initially based on rules and then extending to algorithmic techniques to augment human decision making. For most, however, the report shows that addressing the basic building blocks of data, processes and people to best measure and manage objectives remains the focus.

Digital Aspirations Exist but Infrastructural Challenges Remain

The report finds that there is broad client interest in “all things digital” in treasury and finance, including the utilization of emerging technologies for process automation and data-led insights.

  • 57%of respondents are looking at transformative opportunities across both their core business and treasury function.
  • Driving efficiency within treasury and augmenting decision making are now the top two expectations for investing in emerging technologies.

However, many companies need to first focus on the treasury infrastructural fundamentals. The report finds low levels of automation and connectivity with bank systems highlighting the inability of some companies to effectively integrate their technology ecosystem.

  • 64% report that their treasury management system (“TMS”) is either not integrated or only partially integrated with their enterprise resource planning (“ERP”), a likely root cause for the significant use of manual processes to support cash flow forecasting.
  • 79% report that they do not have a fully integrated TMS/ERP platform with their banks, again explaining the need for manual reconciliations.
  • On the plus side, less than half (49%) report multiple e-banking platforms at each location which would indicate a shift to a better use of data provided by banking partners within company infrastructure.

While Treasury objectives remain constant and digital opportunities exist in how those objectives may be delivered, for most treasuries, fundamentals need to be addressed to lay the technology foundation and data layers for realization of future aspirations.” Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Releases Latest Treasury Diagnostics Report Citi has released its latest findings from Treasury Diagnostics, its global corporate benchmarking survey designed to help companies assess their treasury, working capital, and risk management practices. The Report, which surveyed the opinions of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21DFC and Citi Risk Management Solution Helps Gavi Strengthen the Foundations of the COVAX Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Snowflake and Citi Securities Services Re-Imagine Data Flows Across Financial Services Transactions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Citi Private Bank: vorsichtiger Optimismus unter Anlegern mit Blick auf 2022 – Fokus auf Covid-19, Inflation und Höchstbewertungen an den Märkten
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Citi Private Bank Finds Cautious Optimism Among Investors for 2022 with Covid-19, Inflation and Peak Market Valuations Top of Mind
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Citi, IFC und Global Bank schließen Partnerschaft zur wirtschaftlichen Förderung von Frauen in Panama
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Citi, IFC and Global Bank Partner to Finance Women’s Economic Empowerment in Panama
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Citi Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Review
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Citi Announces 2022 Investor Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Citi Kicks Off 9th Annual e for education Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten