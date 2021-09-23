Citi Releases Latest Treasury Diagnostics Report

Citi has released its latest findings from Treasury Diagnostics, its global corporate benchmarking survey designed to help companies assess their treasury, working capital, and risk management practices. The Report, which surveyed the opinions of over 475 large companies from a diverse range of industries and geographies, is titled ‘ Balancing Digital Aspirations while Addressing Risk Management Fundamentals’ and highlights key focus areas for corporate treasurers, while revealing that addressing fundamentals remains the most important focus for many.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

As we emerge from the global pandemic, many corporate treasuries have established greater resilience across their operations with many now commencing the journey away from the manual processes of the past to adopting new techniques and digital solutions to make ready for the future.

For some, this means future proofing treasury through intelligent automation - initially based on rules and then extending to algorithmic techniques to augment human decision making. For most, however, the report shows that addressing the basic building blocks of data, processes and people to best measure and manage objectives remains the focus.

Digital Aspirations Exist but Infrastructural Challenges Remain

The report finds that there is broad client interest in “all things digital” in treasury and finance, including the utilization of emerging technologies for process automation and data-led insights.

57%of respondents are looking at transformative opportunities across both their core business and treasury function.

Driving efficiency within treasury and augmenting decision making are now the top two expectations for investing in emerging technologies.

However, many companies need to first focus on the treasury infrastructural fundamentals. The report finds low levels of automation and connectivity with bank systems highlighting the inability of some companies to effectively integrate their technology ecosystem.

64% report that their treasury management system (“TMS”) is either not integrated or only partially integrated with their enterprise resource planning (“ERP”), a likely root cause for the significant use of manual processes to support cash flow forecasting.

79% report that they do not have a fully integrated TMS/ERP platform with their banks, again explaining the need for manual reconciliations.

On the plus side, less than half (49%) report multiple e-banking platforms at each location which would indicate a shift to a better use of data provided by banking partners within company infrastructure.

“While Treasury objectives remain constant and digital opportunities exist in how those objectives may be delivered, for most treasuries, fundamentals need to be addressed to lay the technology foundation and data layers for realization of future aspirations.” Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Solutions.