checkAd

The Gates of Hell are Open Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 17:14  |  24   |   |   

Diablo, The Lord of Terror, is clawing his way out of CRT monitors and onto HD screens everywhere. Available today, Diablo II: Resurrected is the definitive remaster of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion. The genre-defining action-RPG has been faithfully modernized to be more stunning, more accessible, and more fun than ever before.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005728/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Activision Blizzard Inc!
Long
Basispreis 67,71€
Hebel 12,88
Ask 0,65
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 78,30€
Hebel 12,40
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Available today, Diablo II: Resurrected is the definitive remaster of the genre-defining action-RPG Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Available today, Diablo II: Resurrected is the definitive remaster of the genre-defining action-RPG Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Designed to take full advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, Diablo II: Resurrected supports up to 4K resolution* displays. It also includes fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio* so players won't miss a single bloodcurdling scream. All 27 minutes of the original game’s cinematics are also re-shot with stunning high-fidelity visuals. While considerable work went into bringing Diablo II into the modern era, preserving the authenticity of the experience was paramount—the original game engine is still running “under the hood,” performing the same calculations and game logic as it did back in the year 2000.

Diablo II: Resurrected will introduce one of our most beloved games to all-new audiences,” said Jen Oneal, co-leader of Blizzard Entertainment. “It was an honor for Vicarious Visions to join Blizzard and form the team that brought this classic back to life. Everyone involved was driven by a commitment to do right by the players, and I’m hugely proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment and in-house studio Vicarious Visions, Diablo II: Resurrected is reborn on Windows PC via Battle.net, and on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, and the Nintendo Switch system. With cross-progression, players can log into their Battle.net account on anywhere they have purchased the game for access to their characters and loot. To help bring Diablo II to more players than ever before, this remaster includes a wide array of accessibility and quality-of-life options. They allow players to fine-tune their experience without ever compromising its classic gameplay. These accessibility-focused improvements include:

Seite 1 von 2
Activision Blizzard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Activision's neuer Blockbuster Ende Oktober weckt hohe Erwartungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Gates of Hell are Open Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live Diablo, The Lord of Terror, is clawing his way out of CRT monitors and onto HD screens everywhere. Available today, Diablo II: Resurrected is the definitive remaster of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion. The genre-defining action-RPG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
LD Micro Announces Unique Set of Safety Protocols for Upcoming Main Event on October 12-14, 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Activision Blizzard Provides Update on Workplace Initiatives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21The Crush is On! Khloé Kardashian To Host First Ever Candy Crush All Stars U.S. Tournament, Launching September 23
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Opening Bell: Bitcoin, Weber, Microsoft, Apple, Regeneron, Moderna, American Tower, Crocs
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.09.21Activision Blizzard Hires Senior Executives from Disney and Delta
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Gamestop, Netease, Alibaba, Sea Limited, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Snap - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
02.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten