Diablo, The Lord of Terror, is clawing his way out of CRT monitors and onto HD screens everywhere. Available today, Diablo II: Resurrected is the definitive remaster of Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion. The genre-defining action-RPG has been faithfully modernized to be more stunning, more accessible, and more fun than ever before.

Available today, Diablo II: Resurrected is the definitive remaster of the genre-defining action-RPG Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Designed to take full advantage of today’s modern gaming hardware, Diablo II: Resurrected supports up to 4K resolution* displays. It also includes fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio* so players won't miss a single bloodcurdling scream. All 27 minutes of the original game’s cinematics are also re-shot with stunning high-fidelity visuals. While considerable work went into bringing Diablo II into the modern era, preserving the authenticity of the experience was paramount—the original game engine is still running “under the hood,” performing the same calculations and game logic as it did back in the year 2000.

“Diablo II: Resurrected will introduce one of our most beloved games to all-new audiences,” said Jen Oneal, co-leader of Blizzard Entertainment. “It was an honor for Vicarious Visions to join Blizzard and form the team that brought this classic back to life. Everyone involved was driven by a commitment to do right by the players, and I’m hugely proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment and in-house studio Vicarious Visions, Diablo II: Resurrected is reborn on Windows PC via Battle.net, and on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, and the Nintendo Switch system. With cross-progression, players can log into their Battle.net account on anywhere they have purchased the game for access to their characters and loot. To help bring Diablo II to more players than ever before, this remaster includes a wide array of accessibility and quality-of-life options. They allow players to fine-tune their experience without ever compromising its classic gameplay. These accessibility-focused improvements include: