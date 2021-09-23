checkAd

Stryker to host conference call on October 28, 2021

23.09.2021   

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (833) 979-2711 (domestic) or (236) 714-2206 (international) and enter passcode 7351349.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, November 4, 2021. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter passcode 7351349.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com





