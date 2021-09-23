MIC Announces Offer to Repurchase All 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

The Offer to Repurchase will be conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Indenture, dated as of July 15, 2014, between a predecessor to MIC Corp and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), as amended and supplemented by the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of May 21, 2015, the Third Supplemental Indenture, dated as of October 13, 2016 and the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of September 22, 2021 (such Indenture, as so amended and supplemented, the “Indenture”). Pursuant to the Indenture, holders have the right (the “Fundamental Change Repurchase Right”) to require the Company to repurchase all of such holder’s Notes, or any portion thereof that is a multiple of $1,000 principal amount, on October 22, 2021, subject to extension (the “Fundamental Change Repurchase Date”), at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to, but not including, the Fundamental Change Repurchase Date (the “Fundamental Change Repurchase Price”). Holders may surrender their Notes until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 21, 2021, subject to extension (the “Fundamental Change Repurchase Offer Expiration Date”).

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE: MIC) (“MIC” or the “Company”) today announced an Offer to Repurchase any and all of its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) at par plus accrued interest. As of September 23, 2021, the Company had $34,039,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.

The completion of the sale of the Company’s Atlantic Aviation business on September 23, 2021, constitutes a Fundamental Change pursuant to the Indenture, triggering the Fundamental Change Repurchase Right.

Assuming the Fundamental Change Repurchase Offer Expiration Date is not extended, the amount payable on the Notes, including accrued and unpaid interest, will be approximately $1,001.17 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.

For Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Fundamental Change Repurchase Offer Expiration Date, settlement will occur promptly following the Fundamental Change Repurchase Offer Expiration Date.

The Indenture provides that each holder of the Notes has the right, subject to certain conditions, at such holder’s option, subject to the Company’s settlement method election pursuant to the Indenture, to elect to convert its Notes at the conversion ratio then in effect, until the Fundamental Change Repurchase Date. The conversion ratio of the Notes as of the date of this Notice is 12.6572 common units of the Company per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. The Company will settle all conversions of Notes surrendered for conversion prior to the Fundamental Change Repurchase Date pursuant to the cash settlement provisions of the Indenture. The Offer to Repurchase contains a comparison of the amount holders would currently receive if their Notes are converted and the amount holders will receive if their Notes are repurchased through exercise of the Fundamental Change Repurchase Right. The right of holders to convert their Notes is separate from the Fundamental Change Repurchase Right. The Company’s board of directors has authorized a cash distribution of $37.386817 per common unit in connection with the closing of the Atlantic Aviation sale. Such distribution is payable on October 7, 2021, to holders of record of the common units on October 4, 2021, and will result in an adjustment to the conversion ratio pursuant to the Indenture. Any such adjustment will be announced when determined.