Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and Platinum Group Metals at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to provide an update on resource modeling and exploration activities, and further announces that it has engaged researchers at the University of British Columbia to study the potential for large-scale carbon sequestration at its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA.

SGS Geological Services has completed their site visit and is working with Group Ten to deliver inaugural National Instrument 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimates at the most advanced target areas at Stillwater West. Block models consisting of drill-defined nickel and copper sulphide mineralization, enriched in palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold and cobalt, are now being finalized for release in the near term. In addition to the more advanced Chrome Mountain, Camp, and Iron Mountain target areas, the inaugural resource figures will include the Crescent target area following successful expansion of the block models based on the continuity of mineralization observed in all target areas.

Diamond drilling is ongoing, with one rig at the Chrome Mountain target area and a second that completed priority holes at the Camp target area before moving to the Iron Mountain area. A total of twelve holes have been drilled to date. Conditions are favorable and the program is expected to continue into October. Expansion of the inaugural mineral resource estimate is one of the primary objectives of the 2021 drill campaign.

An Induced Polarization geophysical survey is now underway with crews currently working new survey lines to the west of the highly successful 2020 survey in the Chrome Mountain target area. In-fill lines, and additional extension lines off the east end of the previous work at the Crescent target area, are also planned.

Figures 1 and 2 - Group Ten geologists John Bailey, Justin Modroo, and Nate Nelsen examine Stillwater West drill core.

Carbon Sequestration and the Potential for Low-Carbon ‘Green' Metals at Stillwater West

The Company has engaged Dr. Greg Dipple and his team at the University of British Columbia, Canada, for a second phase of research to assess the capacity to use mineral carbonation to bind carbon dioxide for permanent disposal as part of a potential mining operation at Stillwater West. Preliminary work has shown good potential based on the presence of certain minerals at Stillwater West. This next phase of study is expected to refine and advance that work by identifying specific minerals in rock samples while beginning to look at possible reaction rates, among other items. Contingent upon the success of the current program, subsequent work would then examine reaction rates and other factors in more detail to culminate in large-scale pilot demonstration to provide data necessary for full-scale projections and inclusion in potential broader engineering studies at Stillwater West.