Implanet Announces the Planned Divestment of Its Knee Prosthesis to Focus on Its Spine Business

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces the planned divestment of its knee prosthesis in order to devote itself to its Spine business.

Implanet had announced in previous press releases, including that of 18 May 2020, its intention of refocusing on its Spine business to position itself as a benchmark player on this segment in France and abroad. This strategy led to the acquisition of OSD in May 2021 (see the press releases of 30 March 2021 and 18 May 2021).

In keeping with this strategic orientation, Implanet today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with SERF, part of the Menix Group, with the intention to divest its “MADISONTM” knee prosthesis business.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet’s CEO, said: “Implanet is very pleased to announce the initiation of exclusive negotiations with SERF regarding the divestment of its Knee activity. This operation, which follows discussions held with the Menix Group since May 2020, represents the next step, after the acquisition of OSD, in the execution of our strategy enabling us to refocus on our Spine business and accelerate our growth on this segment. Following this operation, Implanet will be 100% focused on the treatment of spinal disorders. Furthermore, thanks to this divestment, we will have additional financial resources to intensify our growth and make Implanet a powerful player in the field of spinal disorders”.

By entering into exclusive negotiations with Implanet to acquire their Madison Knee range, we are reaffirming our intention of strengthening our position as a key player in orthopedics, in particular on the Knee disorder segment, by adding to our current range. This will allow us to meet surgeons’ needs via a comprehensive and innovative therapeutic solution, both in France and abroad”, said Cyrille Fleury, CEO of Menix, and Patrick Rondot, President of Menix.

This divestment would involve the entire MADISONTM business relating to the design and marketing of implants for knee prosthesis surgery. To facilitate the operation and ensure the continuity of regulatory obligations, this operation will also be the subject of a contract covering a transition period during which the products will be manufactured by Implanet and distributed exclusively by SERF.

