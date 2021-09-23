Teleperformance Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Minimizing Climate Change

This reinforces its commitment to the environment, its employees, and the global community. Doing so not only helps prevent the worst impacts of climate change but can also lead to substantial business benefits.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced that it has set new greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This is part of the organization’s overall strategy to put it on course for a net-zero decarbonization trajectory by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement commitment.

“We are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to provide for a better future for the entire planet, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. These new GHG reduction targets serve as an important milestone in reaching our net-zero carbon emissions commitment by 2040. Reducing climate change benefits everyone now and makes the world a better place for following generations.”

The Science Based Targets initiative is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The initiative mobilizes companies to set science-based targets and boost their competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets.

Teleperformance operations targets covering greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to keep warming well below 2°C. This is as prescribed by the latest climate science to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005741/en/