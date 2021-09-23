checkAd

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP) Result of the AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 17:45  |  23   |   |   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the “Company”)

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey

with registration number 45582

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

 

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

The Company hereby gives notification that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 23 September 2021 at 10.00 a.m. (UK time), all resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed. The Board would like to thank the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

 

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolution passed as special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The details of all resolutions passed are as follows:

 

ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1.        That the Company’s annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 be received and approved. (5,294,413 votes cast, all in favour, none against and none withheld).

2.        That Ernst & Young LLP be re-appointed as auditor of the Company, to hold such office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting, and that the directors be authorised to agree the auditor’s remuneration. (5,294,413 votes cast, all in favour, none against and none withheld).

3.                That Mr Andrew Henton who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (5,294,413 votes cast, 5,292,413 in favour, 2,000 against and none withheld).

 

4.         That Mr Andrew Howat who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (5,294,413 votes cast, 5,048,299 in favour, 246,114 against and none withheld).

5.        That Ms Sylvie Sauton who, being eligible and having offered herself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (5,294,413 votes cast, 5,292,413 in favour, 2,000 against and none withheld).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP) Result of the AGM                 Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the “Company”) a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582   Legal Entity Identifier: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Net Asset Value(s)
CAPREIT Acquires Landmark Downtown Toronto Property
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
KBC Group: KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, ...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...