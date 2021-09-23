Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the “Company”)

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey

with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company hereby gives notification that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 23 September 2021 at 10.00 a.m. (UK time), all resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed. The Board would like to thank the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolution passed as special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The details of all resolutions passed are as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. That the Company’s annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 be received and approved. (5,294,413 votes cast, all in favour, none against and none withheld).

2. That Ernst & Young LLP be re-appointed as auditor of the Company, to hold such office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting, and that the directors be authorised to agree the auditor’s remuneration. (5,294,413 votes cast, all in favour, none against and none withheld).

3. That Mr Andrew Henton who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (5,294,413 votes cast, 5,292,413 in favour, 2,000 against and none withheld).

4. That Mr Andrew Howat who, being eligible and having offered himself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (5,294,413 votes cast, 5,048,299 in favour, 246,114 against and none withheld).

5. That Ms Sylvie Sauton who, being eligible and having offered herself for re-election, be re-appointed as a director of the Company. (5,294,413 votes cast, 5,292,413 in favour, 2,000 against and none withheld).