AKWEL POSTS NET EARNINGS OF €38 M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Consolidated data - in € millions 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 Var. in % Revenue 487.6 387.0 +26.0% EBITDA 64.7 60.0 +7.9% Current operating income 50.0 24.3 +105.8% Current operating margin 10.3% 6.3% +4.0 pts Operating income 50.7 25.3 +100.9% Financial income (0.6) (1.0) -36.8% Net result (group share) 38.0 20.2 +88.1% Net margin 7.8% 5.2% +2.6 pts

GROWTH IN ACTIVITY IN A DISRUPTED AUTOMOTIVE MARKET

In the first half of 2021, AKWEL recorded consolidated revenue of €487.6 m, up 26.0% on 2020 and 33.7% at a constant scope and exchange rates, which is still above the Group’s benchmark markets in Europe and North America. The positive trend in half-yearly revenue needs to be put in context given the low level of business in 2020, particularly in the second quarter, when global vehicle production was virtually at a standstill. AKWEL’s half-yearly revenue in 2021 is still down nearly 14% compared to the same period of 2019. In the first half of 2021, the Group’s business was also adversely affected – like the sector as a whole – by major supply difficulties in commodities and electronic components. This shortage led to significant production fluctuations among manufacturers, impacting on the group’s volumes and sales.