AKWEL POSTS NET EARNINGS OF €38 M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021
Thursday 23 September 2021
AKWEL POSTS NET EARNINGS OF €38 M
IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021
AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, published its 2021 half-yearly results, as approved by the executive board, on 20 September 2021. Audit reports are in the process of being issued.
|Consolidated data - in € millions
|30.06.2021
|30.06.2020
|Var. in %
|Revenue
|487.6
|387.0
|+26.0%
|EBITDA
|64.7
|60.0
|+7.9%
|Current operating income
|50.0
|24.3
|+105.8%
|Current operating margin
|10.3%
|6.3%
|+4.0 pts
|Operating income
|50.7
|25.3
|+100.9%
|Financial income
|(0.6)
|(1.0)
|-36.8%
|Net result (group share)
|38.0
|20.2
|+88.1%
|Net margin
|7.8%
|5.2%
|+2.6 pts
GROWTH IN ACTIVITY IN A DISRUPTED AUTOMOTIVE MARKET
In the first half of 2021, AKWEL recorded consolidated revenue of €487.6 m, up 26.0% on 2020 and 33.7% at a constant scope and exchange rates, which is still above the Group’s benchmark markets in Europe and North America. The positive trend in half-yearly revenue needs to be put in context given the low level of business in 2020, particularly in the second quarter, when global vehicle production was virtually at a standstill. AKWEL’s half-yearly revenue in 2021 is still down nearly 14% compared to the same period of 2019. In the first half of 2021, the Group’s business was also adversely affected – like the sector as a whole – by major supply difficulties in commodities and electronic components. This shortage led to significant production fluctuations among manufacturers, impacting on the group’s volumes and sales.
