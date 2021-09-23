checkAd

AKWEL POSTS NET EARNINGS OF €38 M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 17:45  |  25   |   |   

        Thursday 23 September 2021

AKWEL POSTS NET EARNINGS OF €38 M
IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, published its 2021 half-yearly results, as approved by the executive board, on 20 September 2021. Audit reports are in the process of being issued.

Consolidated data - in € millions 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 Var. in %
Revenue 487.6 387.0 +26.0%
EBITDA 64.7 60.0 +7.9%
Current operating income 50.0 24.3 +105.8%
Current operating margin 10.3% 6.3% +4.0 pts
Operating income 50.7 25.3 +100.9%
Financial income (0.6) (1.0) -36.8%
Net result (group share) 38.0 20.2 +88.1%
Net margin 7.8% 5.2% +2.6 pts

GROWTH IN ACTIVITY IN A DISRUPTED AUTOMOTIVE MARKET

In the first half of 2021, AKWEL recorded consolidated revenue of €487.6 m, up 26.0% on 2020 and 33.7% at a constant scope and exchange rates, which is still above the Group’s benchmark markets in Europe and North America. The positive trend in half-yearly revenue needs to be put in context given the low level of business in 2020, particularly in the second quarter, when global vehicle production was virtually at a standstill. AKWEL’s half-yearly revenue in 2021 is still down nearly 14% compared to the same period of 2019. In the first half of 2021, the Group’s business was also adversely affected – like the sector as a whole – by major supply difficulties in commodities and electronic components. This shortage led to significant production fluctuations among manufacturers, impacting on the group’s volumes and sales.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKWEL POSTS NET EARNINGS OF €38 M IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021         Thursday 23 September 2021 AKWEL POSTS NET EARNINGS OF €38 MIN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021 AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Net Asset Value(s)
CAPREIT Acquires Landmark Downtown Toronto Property
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
KBC Group: KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, ...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...