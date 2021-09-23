Cofinimmo Buys Finland Nursing Home Company Valued at EUR 15 Million Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 17:44 | | 30 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 17:44 | (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo to build a new nursing and care home in Finland after acquiring a company currently developing a home of 68 beds in Turku.The conventional value of the asset for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately EUR 15 … (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo to build a new nursing and care home in Finland after acquiring a company currently developing a home of 68 beds in Turku.The conventional value of the asset for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately EUR 15 … (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo to build a new nursing and care home in Finland after acquiring a company currently developing a home of 68 beds in Turku.

The conventional value of the asset for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately EUR 15 million

The asset is already pre-let

