Cofinimmo Buys Finland Nursing Home Company Valued at EUR 15 Million

Autor: PLX AI
23.09.2021, 17:44  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo to build a new nursing and care home in Finland after acquiring a company currently developing a home of 68 beds in Turku.The conventional value of the asset for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately EUR 15 …

  • (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo to build a new nursing and care home in Finland after acquiring a company currently developing a home of 68 beds in Turku.
  • The conventional value of the asset for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately EUR 15 million
  • The asset is already pre-let
  • Project delivery Q3 2022
Wertpapier


