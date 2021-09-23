Cofinimmo Buys Finland Nursing Home Company Valued at EUR 15 Million
(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo to build a new nursing and care home in Finland after acquiring a company currently developing a home of 68 beds in Turku.The conventional value of the asset for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately EUR 15 …
- (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo to build a new nursing and care home in Finland after acquiring a company currently developing a home of 68 beds in Turku.
- The conventional value of the asset for the calculation of the share price amounts to approximately EUR 15 million
- The asset is already pre-let
- Project delivery Q3 2022
