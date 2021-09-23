checkAd

ISG Sourcing Industry Conference to Explore Next Wave of Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 17:54  |  24   |   |   

Sourcing industry leaders will gather in Dallas early next month to explore future growth opportunities spurred by surging global demand for digital transformation and cloud technology at the 2021 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC), the premier annual event for service and technology providers hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

This year’s SIC, the 15th annual event, October 4–6, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, marks its return to an in-person format. Dozens of ISG advisors will share insights from real-world client engagements, supported by the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data, to reveal the demand trends that will lead to new innovations and growth opportunities for providers coming out of the pandemic.

Data from the ISG Index finds global demand for technology and business services reached a record high in the second quarter of 2021. ISG is forecasting the global market for cloud-based services (IaaS and SaaS) will grow 21 percent in 2021 and 9 percent for traditional managed services.

“The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation by three to five years and created a robust demand environment for IT and service providers,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Enterprise clients are looking to build IT ecosystems that are not only secure, agile and cost-effective, but also capable of driving growth, innovation and improved customer experience.”

ISG data show interest in cloud solutions grew significantly in the first half of the year, with the number of Forbes Global 2000 companies indicating increased buying intent more than doubling since December 2020, especially among larger companies.

“We’re just now entering the heavy-lifting phase of the cloud era,” Lavieri said. “While millions of workloads have moved to or been created on hyperscale platforms, there are still significant opportunities remaining, including migrating and upgrading the significant legacy enterprise systems and applications that remain, and providing the edge computing necessary to collect and analyze operational data to improve decision-making, performance and continuous innovation.”

For technology and business services providers, Lavieri said the disruptive forces unleashed by the pandemic have provided “new opportunities to leverage existing solutions and create compelling new solutions for the challenges their clients face.” Successful provider relationships, he added, are “even more critical now for enterprises focused on operational agility and business resiliency.”

Over the course of the three-day event, ISG experts will examine enterprise and provider responses to the upheaval of the past 18 months and explore the road ahead, through keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors.

Breakout sessions will focus on digital platforms and software-as-a-service; emerging sourcing models for business technology transformation and cross-specialty collaboration; cybersecurity; opportunities for women in digital; automation and artificial intelligence; integrating with client IT operating models, retaining customers and growing relationships, and defining project success, metrics and milestones. ISG advisors will also offer in-depth looks at individual industries.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISG Sourcing Industry Conference to Explore Next Wave of Digital Transformation Sourcing industry leaders will gather in Dallas early next month to explore future growth opportunities spurred by surging global demand for digital transformation and cloud technology at the 2021 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC), the premier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Pandemic Boosts U.S. Demand for Cloud Solutions as Companies Seek Greater Agility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Global SaaS Market Recovering from Pandemic Slump as Enterprises Renew Digital Initiatives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Europäische Unternehmen suchen nach IoT-Anbietern mit großer geografischer Reichweite
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21U.S. Interest in IoT Remains High Amid Questions About 5G
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Enterprises Worldwide Show Renewed Interest in IoT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21SAP S/4HANA Adoption Rebounds After COVID-19 Slump, as Providers Strengthen Portfolios
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten