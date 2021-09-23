ISG Sourcing Industry Conference to Explore Next Wave of Digital Transformation

This year’s SIC, the 15th annual event, October 4–6, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, marks its return to an in-person format. Dozens of ISG advisors will share insights from real-world client engagements, supported by the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data, to reveal the demand trends that will lead to new innovations and growth opportunities for providers coming out of the pandemic.

Sourcing industry leaders will gather in Dallas early next month to explore future growth opportunities spurred by surging global demand for digital transformation and cloud technology at the 2021 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC), the premier annual event for service and technology providers hosted by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Data from the ISG Index finds global demand for technology and business services reached a record high in the second quarter of 2021. ISG is forecasting the global market for cloud-based services (IaaS and SaaS) will grow 21 percent in 2021 and 9 percent for traditional managed services.

“The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation by three to five years and created a robust demand environment for IT and service providers,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Enterprise clients are looking to build IT ecosystems that are not only secure, agile and cost-effective, but also capable of driving growth, innovation and improved customer experience.”

ISG data show interest in cloud solutions grew significantly in the first half of the year, with the number of Forbes Global 2000 companies indicating increased buying intent more than doubling since December 2020, especially among larger companies.

“We’re just now entering the heavy-lifting phase of the cloud era,” Lavieri said. “While millions of workloads have moved to or been created on hyperscale platforms, there are still significant opportunities remaining, including migrating and upgrading the significant legacy enterprise systems and applications that remain, and providing the edge computing necessary to collect and analyze operational data to improve decision-making, performance and continuous innovation.”

For technology and business services providers, Lavieri said the disruptive forces unleashed by the pandemic have provided “new opportunities to leverage existing solutions and create compelling new solutions for the challenges their clients face.” Successful provider relationships, he added, are “even more critical now for enterprises focused on operational agility and business resiliency.”

Over the course of the three-day event, ISG experts will examine enterprise and provider responses to the upheaval of the past 18 months and explore the road ahead, through keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors.

Breakout sessions will focus on digital platforms and software-as-a-service; emerging sourcing models for business technology transformation and cross-specialty collaboration; cybersecurity; opportunities for women in digital; automation and artificial intelligence; integrating with client IT operating models, retaining customers and growing relationships, and defining project success, metrics and milestones. ISG advisors will also offer in-depth looks at individual industries.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

