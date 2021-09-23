SmartCentres unveils plans for ArtWalk, the new mixed-use art district in the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX:SRU.UN) has revealed plans for the next block of SmartCentres’ emerging 100-acre, 20-million sq. ft. SmartVMC city centre. The ArtWalk district, which was unveiled earlier this summer with a collection of accessible, experiential art and culture activations, will grow to include an entire block of new, mixed-use developments, developed by SmartLiving, SmartCentres’ wholly owned in-house residential development brand.

The first phase of ArtWalk, the new art district in SmartCentres’ flagship SmartVMC development, includes three residential buildings within walking distance of transit, urban amenities, and a 9-acre central park.

Bordered by Portage Parkway to the north and Apple Mill Road to the south, ArtWalk will be developed in four separate phases. The initial phase kicks off with 38-storey and 18-storey towers on top of a shared podium, alongside a separate six-storey mixed-use residence with retail at grade.

“With five sold out world-class residential towers, and two leased out award-winning office towers, SmartVMC is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada,” says Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman and CEO of SmartCentres REIT. “This emerging city centre has unparalleled transit connectivity, including a TTC Subway Station and York Regional Bus Terminal on site. ArtWalk Condos represent our next phase of new residential buildings within SmartVMC; a pedestrian and public art-oriented neighbourhood within a vibrant new city centre. ArtWalk Condos is located at the nexus of a brand-new YMCA and public library, a series of striking public art installations, and a spectacular 9-acre central park that will serve as the heartbeat of the whole community.”

Mr. Goldhar says that the same SmartVMC master plan holistic approach and principles were applied to ArtWalk’s design. This includes the active integration of art and culture, the pedestrian focus and the thoughtful consideration of connectivity with the surrounding amenities.

Esteemed firm Hariri Pontarini Architects was retained to lead both the architecture and interiors for this phase, bringing world-class design to Vaughan’s city centre. Their plan calls for a variety of heights, floorplates, and suite sizes to accommodate the range of future residents anticipated in this diverse community. The architecture is rich and inviting, utilizing a range of natural materials and colour palettes, purposefully creating variation between all the buildings while crafting a striking skyline.