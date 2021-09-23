checkAd

SmartCentres unveils plans for ArtWalk, the new mixed-use art district in the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 17:51  |  26   |   |   

The first phase of ArtWalk, the new art district in SmartCentres’ flagship SmartVMC development, includes three residential buildings within walking distance of transit, urban amenities, and a 9-acre central park.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX:SRU.UN) has revealed plans for the next block of SmartCentres’ emerging 100-acre, 20-million sq. ft. SmartVMC city centre. The ArtWalk district, which was unveiled earlier this summer with a collection of accessible, experiential art and culture activations, will grow to include an entire block of new, mixed-use developments, developed by SmartLiving, SmartCentres’ wholly owned in-house residential development brand.

Bordered by Portage Parkway to the north and Apple Mill Road to the south, ArtWalk will be developed in four separate phases. The initial phase kicks off with 38-storey and 18-storey towers on top of a shared podium, alongside a separate six-storey mixed-use residence with retail at grade.

“With five sold out world-class residential towers, and two leased out award-winning office towers, SmartVMC is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada,” says Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman and CEO of SmartCentres REIT.  “This emerging city centre has unparalleled transit connectivity, including a TTC Subway Station and York Regional Bus Terminal on site. ArtWalk Condos represent our next phase of new residential buildings within SmartVMC; a pedestrian and public art-oriented neighbourhood within a vibrant new city centre. ArtWalk Condos is located at the nexus of a brand-new YMCA and public library, a series of striking public art installations, and a spectacular 9-acre central park that will serve as the heartbeat of the whole community.”

Mr. Goldhar says that the same SmartVMC master plan holistic approach and principles were applied to ArtWalk’s design. This includes the active integration of art and culture, the pedestrian focus and the thoughtful consideration of connectivity with the surrounding amenities.

Esteemed firm Hariri Pontarini Architects was retained to lead both the architecture and interiors for this phase, bringing world-class design to Vaughan’s city centre. Their plan calls for a variety of heights, floorplates, and suite sizes to accommodate the range of future residents anticipated in this diverse community. The architecture is rich and inviting, utilizing a range of natural materials and colour palettes, purposefully creating variation between all the buildings while crafting a striking skyline.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SmartCentres unveils plans for ArtWalk, the new mixed-use art district in the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre The first phase of ArtWalk, the new art district in SmartCentres’ flagship SmartVMC development, includes three residential buildings within walking distance of transit, urban amenities, and a 9-acre central park. TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Net Asset Value(s)
CAPREIT Acquires Landmark Downtown Toronto Property
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
KBC Group: KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, ...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...