NB Private Equity Holding(s) in Company
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B1ZBD492
Issuer Name
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Schroders Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London Wall, Barbican
Country of registered office (if applicable)
England
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Sep-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Sep-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|24.532630
|0.000000
|24.532630
|11471707
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|26.6560
|0.000000
|26.6560
|11625019
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GG00B1ZBD492
|2627575
|5.619160
|GG00BD0FRW63
|8844132
|18.913470
|Sub Total 8.A
|11471707
|24.532630%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
