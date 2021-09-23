checkAd

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B1ZBD492
Issuer Name
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Schroders Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London Wall, Barbican
Country of registered office (if applicable)
England
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Sep-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Sep-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.532630 0.000000 24.532630 11471707
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 26.6560 0.000000 26.6560 11625019

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1ZBD492   2627575   5.619160
GG00BD0FRW63   8844132   18.913470
Sub Total 8.A 11471707 24.532630%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

