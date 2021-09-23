1. Issuer Details ISIN GG00B1ZBD492 Issuer Name NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Schroders Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Wall, Barbican Country of registered office (if applicable) England 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.532630 0.000000 24.532630 11471707 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 26.6560 0.000000 26.6560 11625019

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00B1ZBD492 2627575 5.619160 GG00BD0FRW63 8844132 18.913470 Sub Total 8.A 11471707 24.532630%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))