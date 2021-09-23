checkAd

Latécoère Announces the Availability of Its 2021 Interim Financial Report

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces that it has made its half-yearly financial report available to the public and has sent it to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the company’s website: https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/regulated-informations/

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

  • Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
  • Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. As of August 31, 2021, Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

Wertpapier


