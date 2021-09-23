ORANGE BELGIUM LAUNCHES HEY! A NEW, 100% DIGITAL BRAND AIMED AT ULTRA-CONNECTED CUSTOMERS





With its new positioning Tomorrow is ours to make, Orange Belgium goes one step further in addressing all customer needs via the launch of a new and innovative b-brand to answer the needs of digital-savvy customers. hey! is a 100% digital brand which takes a participative approach specially designed to meet the needs of ultra-connected customers whose life is completely digitally oriented. This next generation value proposition is based on 4 pillars: 100% digital, Generous, Low impact, Evolutive. hey! will shake up the market by putting communities at the heart of its offers. The three hey! offers which boast attractive online pricing with extensive mobile data , will be launched on the 24th of September 2021.



100% digital

hey! meets the needs generated by new internet usages, which have become increasingly popular, particularly among digitally active customers. hey! is aimed at those who love efficiency and getting things done in a few clicks - the people who prefer the simplicity of a digital experience. Because online doesn’t mean compromising on quality and value. hey! addresses the needs of those who fully enjoy the benefits of digital and tend to favor such channels instead of more conventional ones, such as physical shops. Those people have a shared digital mind-set.

As a fully digital brand, which empowers its customers, hey! offers can only be purchased via the website, and the My hey! ‘customer zone’ is tailored for self-service only.

Low impact

hey! offers very competitive prices and a brand new customer experience, but it also designed to have the lowest environmental impact possible : a recycled plastic sim cards, a fully digital customer journey, full carbon neutrality of its operations and certified 100% recycled packaging and paper use.

Generous

hey! offers loads of data for a smart price, combined with a seamless digital experience. What you see is what you get. Digital life should be simple and easy.