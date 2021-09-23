checkAd

Theraclion Results Show Strong Recovery, Allowing Ambitious Plans

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for none invasive treatment by echotherapy including varicose veins, announces today its annual results for the first 6 months of the year ended 30 June 2021 with a complete recovery from COVID period and ambitious development plans in Europe and in the US.

SONOVEIN, the cornerstone of the future of Theraclion in Europe and in the US

The technological developments of Theraclion’s varicose veins platform, SONOVEIN and the strong relations built with European key opinion leaders are the base for the recovery of the company in 2021. SONOVEIN S should gradually become the gold standard treatment for patients with chronic vein insufficiency, taking a significant part of a market of 10 Billion $.

This expansion is accelerated with the recent FDA approval of the first US clinical trial using SONOVEIN. In addition, the University of Virginia Cancer Center is conducting an investigation in breast cancer.

It is Theraclion’s ambition to become the first in class scalable robotic platform for none invasive echotherapy.

Turnover at June 30, 2021 quatrupled compared to 2020

Theraclion SA achieved a turnover of €885K in 2021, a increase of 430% compared to the first half of 2020. Total operationg costs increased 25% to 2020 mostly driven by the sales recovery. Control on Operating costs while sales quadruple reduced the net loss by 13% compared to the first half of 2020 to €-1 631K.

In K€

2021/06/30

2020/06/30

Var. %

Sales

885

167

+430%

Subsidies

203

-3

n.a.

Other revenues

12

0

n.a.

Total revenues

1 100

163

+575%

Costs of goods sold

481

-139

NA

Purchases

Wertpapier


