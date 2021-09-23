checkAd

Infield Minerals Commences Drilling at the M1 Property North Zone in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the M1 Property (the "Property") North Zone ("M1 North Zone"). The drilling program is expected to comprise approximately 2,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling across seven holes ranging in depth from 150 to 400 metres.

"Having recently visited our Property during the mobilization phase, I am extremely pleased that the M1 North Zone drilling program is now underway," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "We are excited to advance Infield's testing of these high priority targets and to determine whether near surface mineralization extends at depth across the interpreted structures and geophysical signatures."

M1 Property

The M1 property is located approximately 75 kilometres north of the city of Ely in White Pine County, Nevada. Gold and silver mineralization at the Property is associated with silicified breccia zones along and proximal to regional and local fault structures. On June 30, 2020, Infield entered into a property option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the M1 property over a three-year term.

Please see the Company's news release dated August 3, 2021, for details on the M1 North Zone drilling program and targets being tested.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Dufresne, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Infield Minerals Corp. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano
President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, the exploration plans for the M1 Property. Forward‐looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.



Disclaimer

