After a year of stay-at-home orders and living in a largely digital world with too few IRL (in-real-life) moments, Canadians are craving authenticity, nature and meaningful human interaction. This reality has inspired SICO paint brand by PPG to select Cool Current (6199-42) – a sophisticated, grounded, versatile and highly-adaptable grey-green – as its 2022 Colour of the Year.

The SICO paint brand by PPG selected Cool Current (6199-42) – a sophisticated, grounded, versatile and highly-adaptable grey-green – as its 2022 Colour of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cool Current is a relaxed yet enticing green that represents regrowth, mimicking nature’s resiliency and blending in with nearly any environment, inside or outside. Emulating the feeling of soothing aloe vera or a fragrant plant, it brightens any space with organic liveliness.

“Not only have people’s life priorities shifted following a year of uncertainty amid lockdowns, but so have their colour preferences, with many homeowners eager to make uplifting changes to their living environments,” said Martin Tustin-Fuchs, senior marketing manager, Sico paint brand by PPG.

Tustin-Fuchs points to a recent survey that shows almost half of Canadians have already done or are planning to do home renovations as a result of the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a consumer revolution of sorts as people shift away from the stark, neutral palettes popular in the last few years and opt instead for more saturated hues that are guiding us into a new era of home design,” Tustin-Fuchs said. “This new era also includes a move from open concept living spaces to individual rooms to create privacy and compartmentalize working life from personal – a trend triggered by the rise in remote working and learning over the last year.”

As part of PPG’s annual Global Colour Forecasting Workshop, the company’s experts uncovered that consumers are more inclined to adopt more colourful selections after difficult inflection points throughout history, often seen during the Roaring Twenties or after the Great Depression. As part of this cyclical history, PPG is seeing post-pandemic optimism infiltrating commercial and residential design spaces so many can create a sense of escapism. Just as trends in the 1920s were marked by opulence, metallics, rich woods, layers, moody colours and angular shapes, today’s home decor is drawing inspiration from the Antiquity, Baroque and Renaissance eras of art, sculpture and architectural forms. This colourful embrace is thought to reflect an optimistic rebellion, which is a sign of personal expression or soothing self-care.