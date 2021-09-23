checkAd

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Ally Bridge Group Lead $135 Million Investment in Elligo

23.09.2021   

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Ally Bridge Group, today announced the firms have completed an investment in Elligo Health Research, (“Elligo”), a healthcare-enabling research organization powered by the novel IntElligo technology. The $135 million Series E financing also included participation from Norwest Venture Partners and all major existing investors, including Cerner, Hatteras Venture Partners, Noro-Moseley Partners, Piper Sandler Merchant Banking, Shumway Capital, and Syneos Health. In addition to funding the purchase of ClinEdge, this financing allows Elligo to invest further in its technology platform and leverage data in new ways to address current challenges in the clinical trial industry, enhancing Elligo’s mission of accelerating clinical research and allowing it to further the industry’s goal to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion among research participants.

With access to over 150 million diverse patients, Elligo combines proprietary data, technology, and services to support all trial designs — traditional, hybrid, and direct-to-patient — to expand and accelerate patient access to client trials. Elligo’s solutions address rising challenges faced by all key stakeholders in the clinical trial industry, including top pharma and biotech companies, contract research organizations, and research sites.

“This investment allows Elligo to execute on a key acquisition, as well as evaluate other complementary acquisitions to add technologies and services to accelerate research, improve the patient experience, and make research more accessible,” said Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital Managing Director and General Partner, Melissa Daniels, who has joined Elligo’s board. “The clinical trials industry is experiencing a new phase of disruption. There’s an opportunity to use technology, data analytics, and services to eliminate long-standing trial conduct pitfalls and bottlenecks that primarily impact patients.”

“We are pleased to support Elligo in this exciting new chapter,” said Charles Chon, Partner and Head of Medical Technologies at Ally Bridge Group. “In combination with ClinEdge, the company is uniquely positioned to continue its tremendous growth trajectory and have substantial impact on access to clinical trials.”

“This commitment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Ally Bridge Group, and others will not only help us better serve our existing clients, but also empower us to expand our technology and services on a global scale,” said Elligo CEO John Potthoff. “The net effect of that will be increased access to clinical trials as a care option for large numbers of patients. We will accelerate revolutionizing the way clinical trials are conducted from pre-identification of patients through healthcare to study enrollment, conduct, and study data delivery.”

Wertpapier


