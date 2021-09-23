checkAd

Beter Bed category winner best webshop of the year!

Sleep specialist Beter Bed was today voted category winner of the ‘ABN AMRO Webshop Award in the Netherlands’ for the fifth time. Beter Bed is now a nominee for the overall winner of the ‘ABN AMRO Best Retail Chain Award in the Netherlands’.

The announcements were made during the category presentation ceremony for the ‘ABN AMRO Retailer of the Year the Netherlands’, at the ABN AMRO head office in Amsterdam. Beter Bed received the highest score from the consumer panel in the Web shop category, beating off competition from other webshops in the Sleeping category.

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, is delighted and proud that Beter Bed was once again awarded the Webshop Award. “Within our omni-channel strategy the digital channel is becoming increasingly important, as is confirmed by our customers with this award. This title will be a real boost to the launch of our digital organisation under the name LUNEXT. LUNEXT, Beter Bed’s new employer brand, will serve as the vehicle for the further development of all current and future e-commerce propositions for the whole of the Beter Bed Holding."

Largest consumer awards the Netherlands

During recent months, more than 294,000 consumers scored their favourite retailers for these public prizes, on the basis of ten aspects. In total, more than 500 retailers took part in the process, making these the largest consumer awards in the Netherlands. The awarding of the category winner title in the Sleeping category means that Beter Bed is also in the running to win the overall title by earning the votes of consumers, over the course of the coming month. The overall winners will be announced on Thursday, 28 October, during the Retailer of the Year Gala.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma and the KNVB.

