checkAd

Docebo Completes Secondary Bought Deal Offering in Canada and the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 18:40  |  16   |   |   

Docebo Inc. (“Docebo” or the “Company”) (TSX: DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO) today announced that certain of its shareholders, namely Intercap Equity Inc. (“Intercap”), Claudio Erba (“Erba”) and Alessio Artuffo (“Artuffo” and together with Intercap and Erba, the “Selling Shareholders”) have successfully completed the previously announced bought deal offering of 1,150,000 common shares (the “Offering”), including an aggregate of 150,000 common shares sold by the Selling Shareholders pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option. The common shares were offered and sold at a price of C$112.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$128.8 million. Intercap sold 1,035,000 common shares, Erba sold 86,250 common shares, and Artuffo sold 28,750 common shares.

The underwriting syndicate consisted of Canaccord Genuity Corp. sole bookrunner of the Offering, CIBC World Markets Inc. (together with Canaccord Genuity Corp., the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (together with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”).

Each of the Selling Shareholders has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, during which time they will be restricted from disposing of any further securities of Docebo without the prior consent of Canaccord Genuity Corp.

The common shares were offered in Canada by way of a prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus. The prospectus supplement was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplement to the base shelf prospectus included in Docebo’s effective registration statement on Form F-10 (File No. 333-251046) under the U.S.-Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS). The public offering was made in Canada only by means of the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement and in the United States only by means of the registration statement, including the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement. Such documents contain important information about the offering. Copies of the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and a copy of the registration statement and the prospectus supplement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of such documents may also be obtained from Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston MA 021990, by email at prospectus@cgf.com.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Docebo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Docebo Completes Secondary Bought Deal Offering in Canada and the United States Docebo Inc. (“Docebo” or the “Company”) (TSX: DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO) today announced that certain of its shareholders, namely Intercap Equity Inc. (“Intercap”), Claudio Erba (“Erba”) and Alessio Artuffo (“Artuffo” and together with Intercap and Erba, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Dr Disrespect – Gaming’s Premier Superstar – Drops Custom, Limited-Edition Turtle Beach and ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Docebo Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten