Unrivaled Brands To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 18:37  |  17   |   |   

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Frank Knuettel, is scheduled to participate in numerous upcoming investor conferences during the fourth quarter of this year.    

  • A.G.P.’s Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference taking place on October 5, 2021

  • LD Micro Main Event taking place October 12-14, 2021

  • Benzinga NYC Conference taking place October 14-15, 2021

  • Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition taking place November 4-6, 2021

  • CannaVest taking place December 15-17, 2021

Mr. Knuettel will also be attending multiple events at MJ BizCon in late October focused on investors.

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, “I look forward to providing an update on our business and strategic and operating initiatives to a wide audience and having one-on-one conversations at these numerous upcoming conferences with both members of the investment community and my peers in the space. While we have been hard at work improving our business fundamentals, accomplishing a great deal in short order, we are keenly aware of the importance of managing not only the operational side of our business, but also the public company side of our business. As part of this, we are expanding our outreach and communication initiative and being proactive in telling our story to both existing and new potential shareholders.”

Those presentations which offer webcast availability may be viewed in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.unrivaledbrands.com.

About Unrivaled Brands 

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.  

