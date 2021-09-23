Unrivaled Brands To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Frank Knuettel, is scheduled to participate in numerous upcoming investor conferences during the fourth quarter of this year.

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, “I look forward to providing an update on our business and strategic and operating initiatives to a wide audience and having one-on-one conversations at these numerous upcoming conferences with both members of the investment community and my peers in the space. While we have been hard at work improving our business fundamentals, accomplishing a great deal in short order, we are keenly aware of the importance of managing not only the operational side of our business, but also the public company side of our business. As part of this, we are expanding our outreach and communication initiative and being proactive in telling our story to both existing and new potential shareholders.”

Those presentations which offer webcast availability may be viewed in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.unrivaledbrands.com.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.