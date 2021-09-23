checkAd

Following Successful IPO Nepra Foods Issues Letter from the CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food is pleased to share this corporate update letter from CEO David Wood.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Our team at Nepra Foods is thrilled to have oversubscribed our Initial Public Offering, successfully raising gross proceeds of $7.5 million at an offering price of $0.47 CAD. I'm also delighted to deliver my first shareholder letter as CEO of Nepra and introduce our products and story to you.

Of course, before proceeding further, I must also express our gratitude to new shareholders and Canaccord Genuity for efficaciously and professionally leading this milestone financing.

Charged by the plant-based movement and an exceptional product line-up, we are now looking forward to forging a new history. Nepra offers customers the best in product innovation and customer service while charting a corporate growth strategy driven to provide value and transparency to its shareholders.

Nepra is led by a team of master bakers, chefs, and executives with decades of experience in the food industry. Ingrained in the company culture is a commitment to future-oriented innovation. Since its inception in 2016, everything Nepra has accomplished aims to solve challenges faced by the industry. One of those challenges is food allergies. The WHO estimates between 1-3% of adults globally have some food allergy. That number increases to 4-6% for children. Producing high-quality and nutritious allergen-free food can be challenging and requires specialized technical creativity. The team at Nepra has the experience and skill to take those challenges head-on.

The speed of lasting change is accelerating in the industry, and the changes we see in the sector are primarily for the better. A renewed interest in better nutrition and wellness after a global pandemic has roused people to take their health more seriously. One way of the best ways to improve our health is better nutrition. It reminds me of a quote from Hippocrates, "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Unfortunately, one of the failures of our modern food industry is that it has genuinely let humanity down by making so many foods that have little or no nutritional value. Moreover, healthy eating is more expensive and less accessible. At Nepra Foods, we are emboldened to make it easier to eat healthy.

