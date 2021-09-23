checkAd

ActionIQ Introduces Advertiser CDP Solution to Support Superior Customer Experience in a World Without Cookies

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.09.2021   

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced its Customer Experience for Advertisers solution to address the sweeping changes disrupting the digital advertising industry. The solution is designed for marketers who will need to increase their reliance on first-party customer data to deliver customer experiences in light of the looming demise of third-party cookies and other changes to user-tracking capabilities.

Third-party cookies have been the industry standard for tracking anonymous website visitors across sites, and deprecation of cookies will impact customer acquisition. While acquisition has traditionally been addressed with data management platforms (DMP), this technology is reliant on third-party cookie data, and thus becoming obsolete. CDPs, on the other hand, use first-party data, and can therefore be used successfully by advertisers both to acquire new customers and grow their existing customer base.

The ActionIQ CX for Advertisers solution has capabilities specifically designed to address customer acquisition. The CDP solution centralizes customer experience into a single hub across the business, allowing the brand to support the entire customer journey and become more agile, scalable and future-proof.

Unique features of the ActionIQ CX for Advertisers solution include:

  • Real-time data collection and identity append via the ActionIQ Tag
  • Augmenting first-party identities, both cookie and non-cookie based IDs, with third-party identity providers to expand reach and accuracy, all in a privacy-conscious way
  • Out-of-the-box "lookalike" models to expand audience reach for prospecting and retargeting strategies
  • Dozens of direct downstream media integrations to enable seamless targeting and suppression across the advertising ecosystem

"The coming death of the cookie represents both a challenge and opportunity for advertisers," said Justin DeBrabant, Vice President of Product at ActionIQ. "On the one hand, cookies were the foundation for most advertising strategies and provided huge benefits in terms of scale and reach. However, their deprecation will provide an opportunity for advertisers to build strategies based on first-party data collected in a privacy-conscious way, which is what consumers are demanding. ActionIQ's CX for Advertisers solution solves for the biggest challenges of shifting to first-party data in acquisition use cases."

For more information on the ActionIQ CX for Advertisers solution, visit https://www.actioniq.com/cx-for-advertisers/. 

See also The Enterprise Advertiser's Guide to CX in a Cookieless World, a must-read for advertisers on how they can bridge the gap between known and unknown customer journeys to provide superior customer experience and drive business growth.

About ActionIQ
ActionIQ revolutionizes the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com.

