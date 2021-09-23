checkAd

Naples Soap Co. Signs Lease for a New Store Location in Kissimmee, Fla.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 19:00  |  41   |   |   

Naples Soap Company, a retail destination known for high-quality skin and hair care, has signed a lease to open a new store at the bustling Promenade at Sunset Walk adjacent to the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando. With over 2,500 square feet of retail space, the location will be the largest footprint for the growing retailer.

“Our coastal-inspired product line will be a great fit for this high-traffic, tourist-focused destination. We’ll have the opportunity to introduce our skin and hair care to families visiting the area and to nurture relationships with local shoppers. This formula has worked well for us in other vacation destinations like Tin City in Naples, HarborWalk Village in Destin and Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. Tourists return home and continue to buy from our online store while locals discover us, then shop year-round,” said founder and CEO, Deanna Wallin. “The Kissimmee area attracts millions of visitors each year due to its close proximity to Disney World, Universal and Sea World. This new location will give us great brand exposure on a local, national and international scale.”

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company has been helping people with sensitive skin by providing a premium collection of skin and hair care products that are made in the USA with high-quality, natural ingredients. The Company is best known for its doctor-recommend The Eczema Kit, natural soaps, body butters, sea salt scrubs and luxury bath bombs. Naples Soap Company products are designed to stimulate the senses, soothe skin and pamper the soul.

The Company operates retail stores along Florida’s west coast including Naples, Estero, Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Punta Gorda, Lakewood Ranch, Destin and St. Petersburg, as well as in central Florida with a store in Mount Dora. The Company’s full line of skin and hair care is available online at naplessoap.com. Select products are available across the country at over 300 boutiques and spas and at Dillard’s Department Stores.

The new Kissimmee store will be located at 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Unit J180, Kissimmee, FL 34747. The company expects to open by the end of the year.

About The GNS Group, Inc. and Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a producer of more than 250 bath, body and personal care products that are made in the USA. Products are sold at the Company’s 10 retail locations along Florida’s west coast, central Florida and the panhandle. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the Company’s website at naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and over 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the Company’s wholesale division. For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit NaplesSoap.com. Naples Soap Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded The GNS Group, Inc. (OTC: GNSG).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Naples Soap Co. Signs Lease for a New Store Location in Kissimmee, Fla. Naples Soap Company, a retail destination known for high-quality skin and hair care, has signed a lease to open a new store at the bustling Promenade at Sunset Walk adjacent to the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando. With over 2,500 square feet of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
DXP Enterprises Completes Acquisition of Premier Water
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...