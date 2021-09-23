Naples Soap Co. Signs Lease for a New Store Location in Kissimmee, Fla.

“Our coastal-inspired product line will be a great fit for this high-traffic, tourist-focused destination. We’ll have the opportunity to introduce our skin and hair care to families visiting the area and to nurture relationships with local shoppers. This formula has worked well for us in other vacation destinations like Tin City in Naples, HarborWalk Village in Destin and Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. Tourists return home and continue to buy from our online store while locals discover us, then shop year-round,” said founder and CEO, Deanna Wallin. “The Kissimmee area attracts millions of visitors each year due to its close proximity to Disney World, Universal and Sea World. This new location will give us great brand exposure on a local, national and international scale.”

Naples Soap Company , a retail destination known for high-quality skin and hair care, has signed a lease to open a new store at the bustling Promenade at Sunset Walk adjacent to the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando. With over 2,500 square feet of retail space, the location will be the largest footprint for the growing retailer.

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company has been helping people with sensitive skin by providing a premium collection of skin and hair care products that are made in the USA with high-quality, natural ingredients. The Company is best known for its doctor-recommend The Eczema Kit, natural soaps, body butters, sea salt scrubs and luxury bath bombs. Naples Soap Company products are designed to stimulate the senses, soothe skin and pamper the soul.

The Company operates retail stores along Florida’s west coast including Naples, Estero, Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Punta Gorda, Lakewood Ranch, Destin and St. Petersburg, as well as in central Florida with a store in Mount Dora. The Company’s full line of skin and hair care is available online at naplessoap.com. Select products are available across the country at over 300 boutiques and spas and at Dillard’s Department Stores.

The new Kissimmee store will be located at 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Unit J180, Kissimmee, FL 34747. The company expects to open by the end of the year.

About The GNS Group, Inc. and Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a producer of more than 250 bath, body and personal care products that are made in the USA. Products are sold at the Company’s 10 retail locations along Florida’s west coast, central Florida and the panhandle. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the Company’s website at naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and over 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the Company’s wholesale division. For more information about Naples Soap Company, visit NaplesSoap.com. Naples Soap Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded The GNS Group, Inc. (OTC: GNSG).

